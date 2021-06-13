From ice to fire: hockey goalkeeper Paltauf helps Laxmen

Accustomed to blocking pucks on the ice, Markus Paltauf was thrown into the proverbial fire on the lacrosse field this spring.

A hockey goalkeeper since early childhood, Paltauf was called up late this spring to stop balls instead of pucks and show off his lacrosse-net-mind skills in some pressure situations.

Newtown High School’s junior and freshman reserve lacrosse goalkeeper had to be called up to the state playoffs after standout starter Jake Dandrea suffered an injury during the conference tournament.

Paltauf had been persuaded by Nighthawk coach Scott Bulkley to join the team as an emergency aid for Dandrea earlier this spring, but he was pretty sure he wouldn’t have to play. Bulkley said he told Paltauf that he probably didn’t have to worry about his number being called, but that the team needed a backup just in case.

Then came the just-in-case scenario, and the backup, who had limited experience practicing the position, found himself in his first game, a playoff game in the state, when No. 22 New Milford No. Visited 11 NHS in the L. state qualifying round on May 29. Paltauf made a handful of saves and intercepted some New Milford passes to help the Nighthawks win 14-8 and advance.

Next came a visit to number 6 Simsbury in the first round on June 2. Newtown fell 9-8 despite Paltauf’s nine saves in an upset bid, ending a challenging season that saw Paltauf and many of his teammates stepping up.

I thought he played very well, said Bulkley. He is a competitor. He went out and played as hard as he could.

Paltauf played offensively in lacrosse since high school and was familiar with the game but had never been fit to stop shots in lacrosse and goalkeeping in hockey and lacrosse are two different animals.

You can’t compare the two, Paltuaf said, adding that in hockey, the puck is shot off the ice, while in lacrosse, the ball can come to him from low or high angles. Hand-eye coordination also plays a role.

Hockey, you have to slide. In lacrosse, you have to step, which is a completely different move, Bulkley said.

Not to mention the equipment (or lack thereof, in the case of lacrosse) is very different. Besides skates instead of shoes, hockey goalkeepers wear all kinds of padding, while lacrosse goalkeepers have a chest protector, cup and a helmet with a face shield, but little else to keep them from getting bruised.

The Newtown coach praised Paltauf for the hard work on the field to get ready.

He tried to be as prepared as possible for the guys on the team, Bulkley said. He’s a great boy; the boys love him.

Paltauf has gone from emergency aid to potentially queuing up to succeed Dandrea between the posts next fall. With some honing of skills and more practice, Paltauf could help the Nighthawks again when he’s ready, Bulkley thinks.

He should try not to hurt his hockey form and improve his lacrosse form, the coach added.

Paltauf impressed his coach and teammates with this small but busy goaltending display.

I thought he did a good job, Bulkley said.

Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected]

Mike Haddick defends and Markus Paltauf guards goal as New Milford’s players move into position during the state playoff action this spring. Paltauf, a hockey goalkeeper, filled in for the lacrosse team when he was called up during the state playoffs. Bee photo, Hutchison