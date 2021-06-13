No. 1 Holton brings it all together in dominant day in Division 4 softball regional





There is a reason why the Holtons softball team likes to face strong pitching and tough competition from bigger schools during the regular season. There’s a reason the Red Devils travel north for team bonding weekends. Saturday’s performance at a regional Division 4 in Frankfurt illustrated why. Top-ranked Holton brought it all together, while the Red Devils put their will in a pair of dominant wins and captured another regional championship. Holton defeated No. 10 Mesick in the final 7-1, after the Red Devils defeated Marion 18-4 in the semi-final. Today was probably the best softball we’ve played, said Holton coach Kirk Younts, whose Red Devils (35-6) advance to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. quarterfinals at Central Michigan University against Portland St. Patrick, who beat Coleman 14 -3 in five innings in a regional final on Saturday. Two years ago, Holton reached the quarterfinals, losing to Coleman 10-0. This season, however, it looks a little different. Younts said from then on that this could be the most complete team he has coached from head to toe, and on Saturday the Red Devils showed it with contributions across the lineup. In this file photo, Holton softball coach Kirk Younts sits his team together in the field grass after a game against Ravenna on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Ravenna, Michigan. Holton defeated Ravenna 9-3 in the regular season finale for both teams. (Scott DeCamp | MLive.com)(Scott DeCamp | MLive.com) In the regional semifinal win over Marion, Holton had 19 hits. Madison Bosset and Kylie Gould both went 3-for-4 with a double and homerun to lead, while Alanna Cregg was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Gianna Reed was 3-for-4 with a double, while Kennedy Greene and Kendall Greene were each 2-for-3. Ryann Robins took the pitching victory. In the championship game win over Mesick, Gould earned the pitchers circle victory. Abby Fowler was 4-for-4 to speed up Holtons’ batters, while Robins was 3-for-4 with a homerun and Kennedy Greene went 2-for-3. Mesick defeated Lake Leelanau St. Mary 11-1 in five innings in the other regional semifinal. Both Marion and Mesick had good pitching. We hit the ball really well, and it wasn’t just our players who always do that, Younts said. We had a few girls stepping out today. Alanna Cregg hit some doubles, Madison Bosset hit her first homerun of the season in the first game against Marion. Today was the first time this season that the whole team cheered and everyone aligned. Our defense was really good. Kylie Gould pitched the entire second game, which hasn’t happened in a long time this year, but our defense was good. Holton hopes to return to the state of Michigan for the state’s semifinals for the first time since 2016. Younts said he likes his teams’ odds, although he admits he’s trying to learn more about Portland St. Patrick. Younts said his team started turning the corner on a weekend trip to Glen Lake. When the Red Devils returned from the team bonding weekend, they defeated a solid Montague squad, beating fellow West Michigan Conference champion Ravenna. Across districts and regions, they also defeated a Division 2 Whitehall team that gave Big Rapids everything it wanted in Saturday’s regional semifinals. I’d say when we turned it on. We made it a weekend and our team got closer and they just completely believed in each other, Younts said. Everyone on the same page.

