TV football pundits accused of helping young fans gamble | Gamble

A viral social media campaign featuring high-profile BBC and ITV football pundits has been accused of normalizing betting among young people and encouraging problem gambling during the Euro 2020 tournament.

Sky Bet last week launched a series of videos starring BBC Euro 2020 pundit Micah Richards and ITV Euro 2020 pundit Roy Keane on a prank-packed road trip to Wembley. The five videos of the Sky Bet brand have so far amassed more than 6 million views on the company’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, which also include posts with free initial bets on the league’s top scorer and prizes on the online casino from SkyBets.

Sky Bets social media channels also shared a brand interview with England captain Harry Kane by another ITV Euro 2020 pundit, Gary Neville. He joins Richards and Keane on their road trip to Wembley in the latest video from betting brands, where the trio discuss England’s odds and who will be Euro 2020’s top scorer.

While the gambling industry has agreed to a voluntary piece of cake on TV ads shown before 9 p.m. at live sporting events, there is no such restriction on digital promotion, which accounts for 80% of gambling advertising spend.

The Observer has determined that ITV’s Twitter accounts, which have more than 2.2 million followers, will show highlights from Euro 2020 during live matches, bearing a betting company’s logo.

Research by Ipsos Mori and two university teams on the impact of gambling ads on young people and vulnerable adults emphasizes the use of celebrity endorsement, humor and fun to promote the image of gambling as harmless and lighthearted.

The survey, commissioned last year by gambling organization GambleAware, found that exposure to gambling promotions made young people more likely to gamble.

There are 55,000 children with a harmful gambling problem in the UK, according to the Gambling Commission. There are 300,000 problem gamblers for adults and 440,000 risk gamblers. The gambling industry makes 60% of its profits come from these problem and risk gamblers, whose addictions can devastate families and harm communities. It is estimated that betting costs society up to 1.2 billion a year in health, employment and criminal justice consequences.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, the founder of Clean up Gambling, said that gambling companies produce and sponsor highly shareable online content that would undoubtedly reach a wider audience, including children. There is a very good chance that young people under 18 will be exposed to gambling brands through these viral videos, he said. Kids will be familiar with these experts and so will normalize gambling for a younger generation.

The gambling industry, he added, used Euro 2020 to gain new customers for its most profitable products, such as casino games and online slots, which are good for half of the profits from online gambling.

Football is a very low margin for the operators, he said. They try to attract new customers with football betting and then sell the more addictive products such as online slots, which have no limits on the bet. This is how the industry earns its money.

ITV was criticized last week for failing to place betting ads before and after live games, including Friday’s England v Scotland clash. This is now likely to grow as the channels that feature social media during the competition will bear a gambling company’s logo.

Carolyn Harris MP, chair of the cross-party group on gambling-related harm, said she was disappointed with ITV.

This is absolutely soul-destroying because not only do gamblers lose their livelihoods, their homes and their families, in many cases people lose their lives, she said. ITV allows gambling companies to push an addiction. It is objectionable.

She added that Keane, Richards and Neville should meet problem gamblers. If they knew the damage the gambling was doing, I’d like to think they’d run away, she said.

They are all respected and have a high profile. Their presence normalizes gambling for those who have not gambled, and gives permission for those with a disordered gambling problem to do something that destroys their lives.

The close relationship between gambling and football is under scrutiny and ministers are considering stricter regulation. Eight Premier League clubs started the season with betting company logos on the front of their shirts.

BBC Euro 2020 presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker has spoken out against the growing influence of gambling companies. Last season, he took to social media to criticize clubs including Leicester and Arsenal for promoting gambling.

Sky Bet said Safer gambling is critical to Sky Bet. As sports fans around the world celebrate that Euro 2020 is finally underway, we will continue to put the safety of our customers at the heart of everything we do.

ITV said it took its responsibilities to viewers very seriously. It said the amount of betting ads associated with the live broadcast of football matches at the European Championship would be significantly reduced compared to the 2018 World Cup.

Most matches that ITV plans to broadcast live will kick off at 2pm or 5pm and will not feature betting ads under the whistle-to-whistle ban. The remainder [which all have an 8pm kick-off] will not have betting ads in the ad breaks before kick-off or during halftime, a spokesperson for the broadcaster said.

The BBC, Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Roy Keane were all approached for comment.