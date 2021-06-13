Rockford Christian junior sixth in class 1A





Finley Buelte won his first two games in the backdraw after losing in the quarter-finals of boys’ Class 1A tennis, becoming the second Rockford area singles medalist in 25 years. The Rockford Christian Junior beat Ryan Nelson of LaGrange Park Nazareth 6-3, 4-6 (10-5) in his first game after losing 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Max Braun of Champaign Centennial. He won then 6-3, 6-4 over Jacob Williams from West Chicago Wheaton Academy to earn its top-six state medal. Finley finished sixth in Class 1A and joined Belvidere Norths Anderson Park, second in 1A in 2017, as the only recent local state medal winners. All other local state medalists entered the old one-class state system. It’s amazing, Buelte said. It’s great to represent Rockford, my hometown, and be in the company of such great tennis players. Rare tennis finalist:Anderson Park 3rd Local Player in 50 Years to Finish 2nd in State Tennis Buelte was also encouraged to watch Braun win the state. Buelte led 3-1 early in that 6-3, 6-1 loss before over 90-degree heat reached him. That he won the state gave me great relief because it showed me that I have the opportunity and that I can use it next year, said Buelte, who also named eventual third-place winner Jackson Schuetzle of Crystal Lake South. , defeated in recent weeks sectional finals. Max is a great player. He deserved to win. He fought hard. Maybe next year I can just keep a little more depth and patience and be a little more fit with the heat. Buelte beat the heat, a wave of unforced errors and Nelson won his first match in the consolation round. In the backdraw, instead of playing a third set, a super tiebreak is used when players split the first two sets, with the first person winning the match to 10 points. Buelte won that tiebreak 10-5. Everything in the family:Finley Buelte: Rockford’s next tennis star We both had major heat sickness in that game and were slow on the field, Buelte said. It was a battle of who could stay out the longest. In that tiebreak I got a little angry, but I sat down, took a deep breath and said, I want to take this medal. I want to fight. And I won. In his last game on Saturday, Buelte rallied to win the second set 6-3 after losing the first 1-6, but then lost the super tiebreak 10-0 to Luke Welker of Burlington Central. We were both gassed, Buelte said. I fought back to win the second set, but Luke was determined to win it. I was too. He played great, great in the tiebreak. I did everything I could to get him out of his comfort zone, but I couldn’t get him out of his rhythm. Rockford Field Boys State Tennis Medalists Player, School, Place, Year Julian Brueninbg, West, 5th, 1953 Julian Bruening, West, 5th, 1954 Dick Johnson, Auburn, 5th, 1962 Dan Wikse, West, 5th, 1964 Dan Wikse, West, 1st, 1965 John Torrence, West, 5th, 1972 Tracy Fenelon, Guilford, 2nd, 1978 Tracy Fenelon, Guilford, 2nd, 1979 Derek Rasheed, Freeport, 4th, 1996 Kevin Park, Guilford, 4th, 1996 Anderson Park, Belvidere North, 2nd, 2017 Note:Anderson Park was in Class 1A. All other local boys’ tennis medalists were in the old one-class system. Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge

