Sabers Potential Pick Owen Power “Leans” Towards NCAA Return

Owen Power says he is looking to return to the NCAA next season. He made the comments during an appearance on the NHL network on Friday night. Power is one of the few players expected to finish first in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and the Buffalo Sabers have the best pick.

Other names in the race to finish first include two teammates from Powers University of Michigan, Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson. It is unclear what their plans are for next season.

Owen Power with the Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

In an unusual season to play hockey, be it in the NHL, AHL, Europe or the NCAA, the sophomore feels like he’s missed his only chance to get the full American college hockey experience. Michigan was due to play in the NCAA tournament this spring, but had to withdraw because of: multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The team played without fans all season, stripping Power of the famous atmosphere that ex-students were so excited about.

Sabers are close to Powers Family

Growing up in Mississauga, Power has a large family that follows his game wherever he goes. They were very excited for him and eagerly awaited to hear who had won the lottery. The potential of having him close to home is something they could easily root for.

Buffalo is up there, and it’s close to home, so I think it would be a really good place for me and my family. We went to (Buffalo) for a few nights. My mother would go shopping. I know my mom and my aunts love it there.

In another interview with TSNPower also had this to say about potential Sabers entry: It would be great, he said. It’s nice and close to home so lots of family could come down. I went to games when I was younger and watched the Leafs vs Sabers in Buffalo. Obviously it has two big fan bases and a pretty good rivalry.

But when asked what the rest of his summer looks like and what he thought if he’d like to jump right into the big show, he had this to say.

I think now; I’m probably leaning more towards going back (the NCAA). It’s something I’d love to do to try and get the true experience of playing college hockey, he told NHL Nows Mike Johnson. Ultimately, of course, it depends on what the team wants and what everyone around me thinks is best. I don’t think there is really a bad option. But I’d say I’m leaning towards school a little bit more now.

Power already has international success

The anticipated No. 1 pick is fresh off an impressive performance with Team Canada, who recently captured the gold medal at the IIHF World Hockey Championship in Riga, Latvia. He said he flew abroad to join the team, not knowing if he would play more than one or two games, but he got a chance from head coach Gerard Gallant and made up for it.

Power saw his ice age increase at every game. Against Russia he registered 24:02. Against the United States in the semifinals, he played 27:51 and in the gold medal match he was on the ice 24:17. He also did well offensively with three assists during the tournament.

Wherever Power ends up in the draft, he believes he will have an impact on the NHL roster when he arrives. He is a large body (6-foot-5) and skates with authority. His passing skills and vision are unmatched at the college level, which has spawned some great NHL defenders of late, including current Norris Trophy nominee Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

Power can skate the puck out of dangerous areas and has a good attacking play, but he is also strong on his own side where he is once again helped with an excellent skating step that closes the gap on most players with ease. If he does indeed play another year in Michigan, Power could be available for Team Canada this winter at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton.