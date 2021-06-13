Would love to see myself win a medal in Tokyo and if not then in Paris: Manika Batra

Ace India paddler Manika Batra (file image)

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian star table tennis player Manika Batra is looking for a medal at the upcoming Games in Tokyo, but if she doesn’t manage to get one, the paddler thinks she will certainly get it during the 2024 Olympics.

Manika wants to follow in the footsteps of star player Sharath Kamal and is already working on the 2024 Games.

“I keep myself ready and stable, I work harder for Paris. I would like to see myself win a medal for India in Tokyo and if not Paris,” Manika told ANI.

“As Sharad Bhaiya is playing his fourth Olympics, I would also like to pursue my third Olympics in Paris, which I’ve been working on since last year, because you know the Olympics really need a long preparation,” she added. .

The Indian paddler likes to remain calm and composed to be mentally fit and in the right frame of mind.

“The general mental aspect is very important in the sport. The whole situation we were in last year has tested our determination and the grid. I prefer to stay calm and composed, there I am normally strong and competitive.” said Manika.

Manika said that playing for India in the Olympics is the biggest and most important and she is looking forward to participate in the mega event.

“It’s a good opportunity and I’m competing in two events, playing for India is the most important and important thing for a player like me. I love my country and such a platform is a perfect place to fight it out,” said they.

Speaking about her training in Pune, Manika said: “The whole training I did with my coach and my team and also the motivation I get to represent India has also helped me in big tournaments.”

“I would like to gather good thoughts and fight hard for my country with full strength and potential, but I feel that performance on that day is important in any tournament,” she added.

The Tokyo Olympics start on July 23 and run until August 8 this year. The event was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manika will join the national camp in Sonepat ahead of the quadrennial event and the paddler wants to “leave no stone unturned” to be in the best shape.

“Yes, I’m going to train for a few days for mixed doubles, but you know it’s an individual sport, so the rest of my training I will continue as I have been since late 2019.

“If we strengthen individually, that helps the country the most in a sport like table tennis and if it was hockeyki or volleyball I would always prefer to be in training, you know team training, so table tennis, badminton tennis requires a different kind of effort .

“We (Manika and her mixed doubles partner Sharath Kamal) will really do our best and I myself will leave no stone unturned. I have been working on my moves specific to mixed doubles in Pune and my coach is staying on top of it with me work and it was already important for qualifying, which was very difficult. I had done it and we created miracles against Singapore with Korean players in Qatar, which has greatly increased my confidence,” she added.

Manika will remember her family and friends when she will represent India in the closed-door Olympics.

“I will remember all my friends and family supporters before I actually walk into that event and imagine that when I feel lonely they support us with the flag and cheers that will really give me a boost.

“But surprisingly, the silence can even be a blessing while playing the sport, allowing us to hear the sound of the ball more clearly,” she signed. (ANI)