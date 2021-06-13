Euro 2020: Sterling blasts England past Croatia in Group D opener, World Cup semi-final rematch match

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and throughout NYC

It was a day of firsts for England, who took revenge three years ago on a World Cup semi-final loss to the same side of Croatia they defeated 1-0 in the Euro 2020 Group D opener from Wembley on Sunday. Stage.

Raheem Sterling’s 57th-minute winner marked the 26-year-old forward’s first goal in a major tournament for England, who won their first game at the prestigious European Championship for the first time in 10 attempts.

The three points for the Three Lions, number 4 in the FIFA world rankings, was a huge first step to get out of Group D and into the knockout stages, as Croatia at number 14 was considered their toughest test in the foursome The Czech Republic and Scotland expected much looser tests.

It was the bright, young England squad that was an unrelenting force for most of the game.

They almost took the lead in the sixth minute through the play of two Manchester City team-mates. Sterling cut through the center of the Croatian defense before feeding Phil Foden, who cut just inside the penalty area with his left foot and curled a shot off the post.

During the first half hour of the match, approximately 40% of the game was played in the third part of the Croatia field with no payout on the scoreboard.

It was a similar start compared to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, in which England dominated the first half, although they picked a goal before Croatia came back with a strong second half and knocked their ticket to the final.

This time, England’s dominant spell lasted only that half-hour as Croatia slowly began to find their feet and pull the hosts back from their high pressure.

But Sterling’s bright half continued as he flagged down a long ball at halftime that had to be knocked off the arm of Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car to stop England’s golden opportunity. But it gave the Three Lions a free kick on the edge of the Croatian penalty area with Kieran Trippier, the Atlético Madrid man who hit a free kick home in the first half of the World Cup semi-final looming over it. This time, his attempt never made it past Croatia’s wall, as another chance for England passed. ‘

While England looked slow to start the second half with a limp pass down the back and the perimeter, Kalvin Phillips was played by Kyle Walker in a sudden display of malice.

After holding back a few defenders, he found a marauding Sterling pushing into the Croatian penalty area, who managed to finish through a few deflections to put England ahead in the 57th minute.

Four minutes later, Mason Mount was played on the left, sending a teasing ball across the Croatian penalty area. Tottenham superstar Harry Kane got a foot on the ball but couldn’t control it when he skied it over the crossbar.

That wasn’t the worst part of the game though, as Kane fell and slid into the post with a hard blow that looked like it hurt his shoulder. While he was down for a while, he found a way to move on.

Sterling had a golden chance of a second from a free kick 75 minutes into the game with the initial ball running away, but the bouncing ball came into Sterling’s path just before the edge of the penalty area. His volley attempt was poor, however, as he went well over the bar.

A piece of history was made in the 82nd minute when England tried to knock out Croatia by swapping Kane for 17-year-old Jude Bellingham, who plays his club football at Borussia Dortmund in Germany and becomes the youngest ever player to ever appear at the European Championship .