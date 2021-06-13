Blocking the field proves so costly – Saturday league cricket





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Star: Woodlands opener Sam Frankland, who scored 128 in the Bradford League win over Morley. Photos: Steve Riding The most extraordinary conclusion came at Kings Mill Road, where host Driffield lost by one point to Scarborough. Nicky Johnson was dealt when he blocked the field from the last ball to let the visitors win by the narrowest margins. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise Scarborough won the toss and struck what seemed the right decision as opener Oliver Stephenson (64) and in-form Breidyn Schaper (86) placed at 86 for the second wicket. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.5778%"/> Six: George Myers reaches his century with a six. He scored 187 with 21 fours and 13 sixes for Rawdon against Horsforth in the Aire-Wharfe League. Former Yorkshire all-rounder James Wainman weighed in with 34 and added 70 with Schaper for the fourth wicket but they still lost six wickets for 41 runs, leaving them at 245-9 and chacneing Driffield when James Anson took 4-62 and Johnson 3-53. Driffield also had two notable partnerships, with opener Noah Kelly (84) and Owen Goldsworthy (51) splitting 70 for the second wicket, and Kelly and Danny Broumpton (50) scoring 92 for the fourth. From 215-3, however, the wickets started to tumble, and when Kelly passed at the start of the 49th, 16 were still wanted. A six from the penultimate ball added to the drama, leading to that unusual finale. Dunnington’s final wicket pair Matt Beckett and Dave Brent gathered the nine runs they needed to win at Woodhouse Grange. The home side, Mr Reliable Christopher Bilton scored 51 in his fifth half-century of the season in their 218-6, aided by Harry Gamble (42), Jarryd Basson (34) and an unbroken seventh wicket tie of 54 between Tom Young and Stephen Burdett . Dunnington were 46-3 but were revived by Adam Sutcliffe (37), George Drury (32) and Daniel Barretts rapid 40 to take second, to their opponents. Castleford, inspired by former county players Chesney Hughes (74) and David Wainwright (32 & 6-32), returned to the top after a 69 point win at Stamford Bridge, but Acomb dropped from first to fifth after their at bat failed on York. The top four met in south Yorkshire and leaders Appleby Frodingham and fourth-placed Barnsley had the upper hand. Consistent fighting, led by opener Alex Grimes (58), enabled Appleby Frodingham to score 216-7 after winning the toss at home to Sheffield Collegiate, which was flipped for 103, taking three wickets each for Joe Baker, Kieran Lindley and Jamar Ifill. Wakefield Thornes chose to bat and made 251-6, with Byron Boshoff (84), Matthew Jordan (55), Greg Wadsworth (43) and Imran Mehboob (43no) the main contributors. Barnsley judged their pursuit and won by seven wickets with seven balls remaining, with Harpreet Singh Bhatia scoring a magnificent 133 not out on 132 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes. He was assisted by Captain Jason Booth (57) and Ali Jahangir (52). Cleckheaton’s overseas player Charity Kumarasignhe made a timely debut, scoring 38 as they took a remarkable five-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence in the Bradford Premier League. Opener Nick Lindley (51) and Ethan Lee (27no) also did well when the visitors upset the Premier Division apple cart. Woodlands leads by 11 points after opening batsmen Sam Frankland (128) and Tim Jackson (67) added 163 in their 169-point win over Morley, the Richardson brothers (Elliot 5-36 and Scott 3-15) who took over after tea. New Farnley was second after Aidan Langley (73), Adam Waite (67), Andrew Brewster (3-63) and Jack Dyson (3-68) starred in the 42-run win over previous joint leaders Townville. Rawdons George Myers made 187 and propelled his team to 435-6 in Horsforth. His knock lasted only 90 balls and included 21 fours and 13 sixes. Ben Morley (81) and James Dobson (107) were no slouch either, with the shocked Horsforth subsequently fired for 148. In the Huddersfield League, leaders Hoylandswaine were 85-5 at Delph & Dobcross before Ben Potters 91 helped them to 232-9, Adnan Ghani then took 6-11 as the hosts fell to 52.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos