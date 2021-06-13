Class C Tennis: Waynflete Boys Expand Their Dynasty





LEWISTON If there was any suspense about Waynflete winning a 13th consecutive Boys’ Class C tennis title, it would soon be over. The Flyers needed at least three wins and not long after the competition started on Saturday at the Lewiston High Courts, Waynflete players began reporting their winning scores. Number 3 singles player Henry Kerr won 6-0, 6-0; the number 1 doubles won 6-4, 6-1; no. 2 doubles won 6-0, 6-1. Won three games, lost a total of six and consecutive championship No. 13 was in the books. Waynflete also took No. 1 and No. 2 singles in straight sets to well-known foe George Stevens Academy, 5-0. In the girls’ class C final, Hall-Dale defeated Orono 4-1. For Waynflete, the dominance is that all these Flyers knew the streak started before the current seniors were in kindergarten. (The streak) means a lot, said senior captain Ben Adey, who won his No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-3. I was a little nervous. We knew we still had a good team and a good chance at it. Nobody wants to be that team (that breaks the streak). No worries on Saturday. Waynflete (14-1) completed a match record of 15-0 in the playoffs. The Flyers continue to build one of Maines’ greatest high school dynasties. Only the Old Town High boys’ swim team has won 14 more consecutive state titles between 1985 and 1998. In total, Waynflete has won 17 state titles. Conversely, George Stevens has been to the final 15 times, including Waynflete 14 times 12 times. The Eagles defeated Waynflete for their only championship in 2004 (the Flyers only defeated in the final). On Saturday, the best match came at number 2 singles, when Feeney held back Oliver Lardner 6-2, 7-5. We both had a style to get the ball in.’ We were both consistent, leading to some very, very long rallies, Feeney said. It was all about how I can help him on stage? How focused was Feeney? He didn’t hear that his team had already won the title. I had no idea, Feeney said matter-of-factly. Waynflete coach Jeff Madore spoke, clearly pleased, about the excitement of competing following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Four months ago, I didn’t think we would have a season, he said. Now, to be here, isn’t this great? Waynflete graduates Adey, Feeney and John Moon-Block, a senior in the No. 2 doubles team. Kerr is a sophomore. The #1 doubles featured sophomore Matt Adey and junior Henry Hart, and junior Ed Cox was Moon-Blocks partner. George Stevens’ top five players are not seniors. A chance to beat Waynflete next year? Maybe, said Eagles coach Mark Ensworth. You never know, but we need to get much better. « Previous Softball: Biddeford defeats Windham in 14 innings to advance to Division A South South The next ” Girls lacrosse: Greely rolls past Brunswick and advances to Class B semifinals This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

