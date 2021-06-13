Tokyo Olympics: Quadri Aruna returns

June 13 (THEWILL) — One of Nigeria’s best chances to medal at the XXXLL Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan, is also one of Africa’s best table tennis exports. He is Nigeria’s own Quadri Aruna. The professional, who excels in a competition dominated by Asians, heads to his third Summer Olympics with a determination to improve on his remarkably impressive run in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The 32-year-old heads to Tokyo, the 21st in the world and the highest-ranked African in the game. He even qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 based on his current ranking.

In his first appearance at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Aruna represented Nigeria in the men’s singles table tennis event. He defeated Spaniard Carlos Machado 4-2 before beating turkey Bora Vang 4-2 in the second round. It was a learning experience for him on the largest sports podium in the world. His style was to advance the lessons and that was what he did.

In the 2016 Games, it was clear that Aruna had learned a lot. He made the biggest surprise of the tournament by beating Chuang in a flawless 4-0 thump without losing a single set. Yet there was more.

In the third round, Aruna faced the well-known German player Timo Boll, who was ranked 6th in the world as of June 2019. In that match, Boll was undone by the Nigerian in a 4-2 win

The victory gave Aruna a quarter-final place against the number one of the tournaments, Chinas Ma Long, who was the Olympic and world champion at the time. But despite the perceived large class gap between both players, Aruna Long gave a fight to remember that created an entertaining scene of memorable long rallies that went viral online. Long eventually wiped Aruna off the ground by giving him an unresponsive 4-0 defeat, a testament to Longs status at the time.

Those wins and the loss to Long made Aruna a force to be reckoned with in the African table tennis scene and he was honored around the world.

His steady rise is attributed to the core principles of self-discipline, dedication, passion, perseverance and resilience necessary to stay at the top in a competitive sport, such as table tennis. This athlete, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and remains unbeatable in Africa’s men’s singles, has not ceased to be an inspiration to Africans worldwide.

Beneath Aruna’s athletic image is a humble man who has never forgotten his roots in Oyo State and who remembers the inspiration and support of older table tennis stars such as Segun Toriola. In fact, there are only a few up-and-coming table tennis prospects in Nigeria who have somehow failed to take advantage of him.

Aruna’s contributions to the development of table tennis in Nigeria and Africa, as well as his charitable donations, reflect his generosity. They also illustrate the high sense of responsibility he has exercised on the next generation of table tennis players on the continent he has continued to inspire.

The tennis star is virtually unmatched when it comes to donating gear and equipment to the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation and contributing to the upkeep of children in orphanages. In 2020, he donated equipment worth nearly 1,400 euros (about $1,700) to two Nigerian para table tennis players, who will make their Paralympic Games debut in Tokyo for Team Nigeria.

This year he has sponsored equipment for six table tennis players in Nigeria, including under-13 world number one, Musa Mustapha, for 12 months to keep them in competitive shape.

The basis of these actions cannot be removed from his personal experience. I have achieved what I have through hard work and self-confidence. I believe they can always do it. Nothing is impossible.

For those who get support, I say no one supported me when I went up. So they will be better than me, he once said in an interview in 2018.

That is why he is often seen as an ambassador for young athletes. He uses his own life as a good example because his mother, who was a teacher at the time, often emphasized the importance of his studies and why it should come first. Aruna’s first teacher, Abolarin Oluwole, helped teach him this.

Affirming this, Aruna’s mother, Shakirat, said there was a time when I had to warn Oluwole (one of his first coaches, Abolarin Oluwole) not to allow table tennis to ruin my son’s studies, not knowing this is what will bring fame and happiness to him.

He has been helping the family since he moved to Europe and I can say that he is our breadwinner.

Aruna’s performance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro has contributed in no small part to his soaring profile. He is quite popular in Nigeria and all over Africa where only football stars are celebrated as heroes. His performance against two top 10 players, Chuang Chih-yuan and Timo Boll, would have gone unnoticed without the internet, which made information about the events in Rio accessible to millions of people around the world.

When he acknowledged this in 2018, he said, I was aware that the whole world was watching, not just Nigeria and Africa. My performance in Rio has really made table tennis more popular in Nigeria. When I am at the airport now, many officials recognize me now and on the street.

However, Aruna has had a rough time in terms of competition. Last November, THEWILL reported his loss at the International Table Tennis Federation Mens World Cup, which was played for the first time on Friday, November 13. He was defeated by his Slovenian opponent, Darko Jorgic.

The 22-year-old Slovenian, at that time 34th, caused a big disappointment in the last game of the day by eliminating Aruna from the group stage and reaching the eighth finals with a 4-2; 11-4, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4 result.

Earlier in March 2021, Aruna was unable to continue his match at the African Olympic Qualifiers in Tunisia due to an old injury, which forced him to withdraw from his last match against Tunisian Adam Hmam. The Tunisian was therefore promptly handed the last ticket to Tokyo.

Again, at the World Table Tennis Championship (WTT) in Doha, another Olympic qualifying event, Aruna was knocked out in the quarterfinals by world number seven tennis player Yun-Ju Lin of Chinese Taipei. Aruna’s zeal came through, but he lost 3-1 (8-11, 9-11, 17-15, 9-11) to the more fancied and better-ranked Lin.

Despite the loss, he set a record in Doha as the first African to make it to the quarter-finals of the WTT when he defeated newly crowned Indian National Champion Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 (11-7.11-4, 11). -8) and also defeated Portuguese Joao Geraldo 3-2 (12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-6) before losing to Lin.

His ranking eventually came in handy in giving him a path to the Games as a wild card. As the Tokyo Games beckon, this African pioneer has set his sights on breaking more barriers on the table. In his words, like any athlete, I want to do better than I’ve done before. I want better results in Tokyo. I always think about it.

The whole country, and by extension the entire continent, is behind him and will encourage him to perform feats, break records and take home the medal his dedication to his game and the love of his heart deserve.