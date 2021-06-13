Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium





England will kick off their 2021 Euro Cup campaign against Croatia at Wembley at 6:30pm IST on June 13. North Macedonia will make its UEFA European Championsip debut against Austria at 9.30pm IST. England vs Croatia Euro Cup match will be a replay of the FIFA World Cup semi-final. Head to head, Croatia have won 3 out of 10 matches against England. England vs Croatia FULL TIME: England 1 | 0 Croatia 57th minute: England 1 | 0 Croatia The breakthrough has finally come for England! Phillips made his way in from the right flank before splitting the Croatian defense with an agile pass that singled out the Man. Attackers of the city. Raheem Sterling squirms under Livakovi’s outstretched left arm and into the net with a sideways effort. First half: England 0 | 0 Croatia Euro Cup matches on June 13 (Indian Standard Time) Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia When will the match between Austria and North Macedonia start according to Indian time? The kick-off time for the match between Austria and North Macedonia according to the Indian Standard Time is on June 12 at 9:30 PM. How to watch the live broadcast of the match Austria vs. North Macedonia? The live broadcast of the football match Austria vs. North Macedonia will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast of the match in Hindi commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will broadcast the match live in Tamil, Telugu. How to watch the live streaming of the match between Austria and North Macedonia? The Sony LIV app will watch the Austria vs. North Macedonia live streaming. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace that set Belgium on its way to an opening victory. Having taken his tally to 20 goals in his last 15 competitive matches, Lukaku is now second in the table after his strong start to Euro Cup 2021. 88th minute: Belgium 3 | 0 Russia Meunier goes past the halfway line on the right, considering his options and calculating an agile low pass in the path of the danger man ahead of him on the edge of the penalty area. Lukaku’s finish is impeccable, as he plans a strong finish after Shunin’s dive at the nearest post. Three for Belgium, two for Lukaku! 34th minute: Belgium 2 | 0 Russia It’s now two, thanks to the replacement! Hazard cuts inside the penalty area on the left and waves in a beautiful, dipping cross that Shunin can only deflect into Meunier’s path in front of the goal on the right, who merrily blasts past the keeper on the ground. 2-0! 10th minute: Belgium 1 | 0 Russia Belgium takes the lead! Mertens has plenty of time to make a dangerous cross to Lukaku as he reaches the penalty area from the right. The assassin spins and shoots a brilliant finish into the far corner of Shunin’s net, beating the keeper’s dive to the left. The dangerous striker now has six goals in his previous eight appearances!

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative views and sharp commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos