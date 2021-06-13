Cricket: Shubman Gill shares stories of his field visits with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, Sports News





Indian opener Shubman Gill has shared some stories of his field visits with henchmen Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Shubman Gill judged how both higher openers gave him the advantage of not taking the strike on first pass during his debut Test series against Australia. ALSO READ: Cricket: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan banned for three games over referee’s outburst He also recalled his miscarriage in the second Test against England where, when all was said and done, he called for the strike and stepped out for a three-ball duck. Shubman Gill said he actually has no clarification as to why he did it, but stated that he would not repeat a similar confusion at any time in the near future. Speaking to The Grade Cricketer, Shubman Gill said: “Never! I remember in my debut innings Mayank being kind enough to say ‘Okay, I know you’re under pressure so I’ll take the strike’ and he took the strike in both innings. And in the next game I had to strike, but Mayank didn’t play, Rohit Bhai played.” “Rohit himself said, ‘I know you’re a youngster, so I’ll take the strike.’ From then on he took the strike every game until that game against England I don’t know why I told him I would take the strike and of course that didn’t work for me I got out on the 3rd or 4th ball on a duck But yeah, that won’t happen anytime soon.” When asked how long before the match he and Rohit Sharma would choose who would take the attack, Shubman Gill shyly replied that it could happen anytime, even minutes before a match. “Frankly it could happen at any moment. Like one time, I remember we were almost in the middle, we tapped our bats and I asked Rohit ‘Can you please take the attack?’ Because Mitchell Starc was on his run. and I tried to look for the end of the non-rush hour,” In addition, Shubman Gill recently scored a 135-ball 85 in an intra-squad game, significantly cementing his place for the World Testing Championship that opens on June 18.

