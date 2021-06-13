Mount Vernon Youth Tennis Program remains top level





MOUNT VERNON, Ohio For Steve Tier, tennis director of the city of Mount Vernon, the tennis court is his home. What you need to know A $5,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association helped provide tennis rackets to Mount Vernon preschool and first-class students Tennis director Steve Tier and others said they will be instructing 166 students this summer

Tier dedicates his summer to implementing and organizing tennis lessons for children aged five to 18 years Tier, who has also been an elementary school reading teacher for the district for nearly four decades, continues to devote his summer to implementing and organizing tennis lessons for children ages five to 18. When I was in college, I taught at this same court, and we had a class of ladies, most of whom were teachers or directors. I think one thing that’s great about it is that it’s a sport you can play all your life. It’s not something you have to give up when your body can’t take it anymore, Tier said. A $5,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association made it possible to provide tennis rackets to every preschool and freshman in the Mount Vernon School District. A graduate of Ohio State University, Tier is joined by several volunteers, fellow coaches and graduates from Mount Vernon High School as they instruct 166 students this summer, their best attendance ever. In the past we weren’t a really successful tennis program because we really don’t get anyone playing tennis until they reach high school level. So it’s going to be great to see these roll out for our program, said Jeff Jarosz, a Mount Vernon High School tennis coach and math teacher. I haven’t been into this for a while, but of course I love the sport very much, and I really enjoy teaching, so this is a perfect combination. The kids are really great, says Mount Vernon High School Alum Katey Durbin. Tier said he hopes to continue the program for years to come and his goal goes well beyond footwork and foundations. Our goal here is to make them leave classes with a smile on their face and let them know that tennis exists as a sport. It is one of many sports they can choose from. That makes me very happy to know that at least they know it’s there and they’re having a good time with it, Tier said.

