Winnipeg Jets Morning Papers | Illegal Curve Hockey





Note: While the focus is looking backwards this week, we took a quick look ahead to the NHL Draft where the Jets will have the 18th overall roster (although it will actually be number 17 for Round 1). Jet’s news: The Athletic Winnipeg: Projecting the Protected List: Who Stays with the Winnipeg Jets and Who Can Be Elected by the Seattle Kraken? (Paywall). While the concept of the expansion has been a topic of discussion throughout the year as various players (Stanley, Appleton) settle into fixed roles and could be options for selection, it’s now becoming a topic of the day with the Jets entering the game. were eliminated from the playoffs. Jets video: TSN: ‘There is no way’ Maurice showed Habs some disrespect by not shaking hands handen. After Paul Maurice was criticized by some for not shaking hands with the Canadiens players at the end of their series, Habs GM Marc Bergevin came to his defense and said he showed the team some disrespect.. Sportsnet: Cheveldayoff, Maurice is aware that Winnipeg Jets will have to tackle the off-season blue line. Sean Reynolds and Ken Wiebe discuss the future of Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, the lack of depth on the blue line that proves precious in the playoffs, and what GM Kevin Cheveldayoff does in the off-season. Sportsnet: Cheveldayoff Approves Maurice, But Will There Be Changes For The Winnipeg Jets? Sean Reynolds reports from Winnipeg where questions for the Jets revolve around coaching staff this off-season, and what changes to make with the roster. Illegal Curve Hockey Show Replay: subjects: The availability of media at the end of the season of Jets with Paul Maurice and Kevin Cheveldayoff, commentary from Mark Scheifeles on the exit day, the offseason priorities of The Jets Guest: Mike McIntyre (Winnipeg Free Press) Click here to listen to part 1. subjects: Pierre-Luc Dubois exit interview comments, Canadiens/Golden Knights round 3 preview, Lightning/Islanders round 3 preview Guest: Martin Biron Click here to listen to part 2.

