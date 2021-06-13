Table tennis: Bello’s dominance ends as Mati and Odusanya claim titles





The dominance of G20’s Fatimo Bello in women’s singles came to an end at the Lagos Top Invitational Table Tennis Challenge when Ondos Taiwo Mati and Lagos Bose Odusanya claimed the titles at the one-day tournament held at Teslim’s Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall Balogun Stadium. Bello, winner of the last national tournaments of the 20th National Sports Festival, Aso Cup and National Championships, was dazed in Kwaras Bisola Asaju’s semifinals of women’s singles as her arch-rival Lagos Odusanya finally hugged a trophy, after she the last two national tournaments to Bello in recent times. Bayelsas Samuel Boboye was the surprise star of the tournament as the 15-year-old waltzed his way to the final after knocking out some of the best players en route to the final against Mati. The men’s singles final had all the elements of a world-class display by the players, with Mati playing cautiously against Boboye, who had defeated the national U-21 champion in the group stage earlier in the day. Despite a good start in the final, Boboye was unable to repeat his earlier performance against Mati and in less than an hour he bowed to Mati’s superiority at 4-2 (13-11, 8-11, 7-11, 11-13 11-7.1-11). In women’s singles, Odusanya became champion after beating Asaju 4-2 (11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 3-11, 11-5, 11-6). A delighted Odusanya described the win as a reward for her hard work that was always thwarted by Bello in the last two tournaments, while hoping to remain at the top in the following tournaments. The one day N1.2m prize money tournament was sponsored by the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) Gafar Bolowotan under the umbrella of Renewed Hope, Lagos. Bolowotan, impressed with the organisation, coupled with the players’ display, said the committee would continue to support such tournaments that continue to attract the country’s best players. He then commended the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for their ingenuity in putting the tournament together.

