Arizona Diamondbacks Unveil Gold City Connect Jersey, Referencing Sonoran Desert, Hispanic Culture

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled a gold uniform that references the Sonoran Desert and the state’s Hispanic culture as the latest alternate jersey in the City Connect collection.

The jersey features “Serpientes” on the front, intended to highlight Arizona’s Hispanic culture, while the uniform patch features the Arizona state flag and a reference to Phoenix’s nickname as the Valley of the Sun.

The Diamondbacks will debut the uniforms on June 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and plan to wear them six more times: July 16 against the Chicago Cubs, July 30 against the Dodgers, August 13 against the San Diego Padres and for a run of three games with the Dodgers on Hispanic Heritage Weekend from September 24 to 26, including Roberto Clemente Day.

“I was really excited about that because we’re involving the Hispanic community in a special way. Arizona has a really big Hispanic community, and for me to be a part of that, I’m very proud and excited about it,” said Diamondbacks- outfielder David Peralta, who is Venezuelan. “We have Venezuelan guys, Dominican guys on our team to represent the Hispanic community in Arizona. It’s a really big deal for us, especially the way they’re doing it with the team name.”

Arizona joins the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox and Cubs with a City Connect jersey.

Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have held Zoom calls throughout the 2020 season to ask players for their thoughts on potential City Connect uniform designs. Peralta said that while many of the uniforms had a nod to Arizona’s Hispanic culture — according to the most recent U.S. census data, more than 42% of the state’s residents identify as Hispanic — the gold design jumped off the page.

“I looked at the colors on the computer and I thought it looked good, but when I saw the jersey, the way the colors come out, the contrast levels, it was like wow, this is unique,” said Peralta. “This is something else.”

Derrick Hall, Diamondbacks president and CEO, said the jersey will replace the current alternative that reads “Los D-backs” and could become a regular part of the rotation, depending on fan reaction and whether the team wins as it progresses. wears the uniforms.

“If we have an overwhelmingly favorable response to them, we’re going to start processing them a little more,” Hall said. “When we see the hoodies and the T-shirts and jerseys flying off the shelf in the team store, we know fans want to see it more, and we’ll get feedback from fans and players. Our players are extremely superstitious, and if we turning the season around, you’ll see Serpientes a lot more there, especially if we can get some wins with it.”

When approached by MLB and Nike regarding City Connect, the Diamondbacks immediately agreed to participate in the inaugural run of uniforms. When deciding which colors to use, they decided to stick with their existing set.

“We preferred a more bright or loud color, but we thought it was a reflection of the desert,” Hall said. “It was a color we already had, so it’s not an escape from what we already have, but I think our fans would be more shocked if we had completely given up on our colors.”

The Diamondbacks have traditionally been one of the more teams when it comes to uniform designs. Ahead of the 2016 season, the team unveiled a completely new design featuring a polarizing gradient snakeskin pattern on the uniforms and pants, widely regarded by fans as some of the worst in the sport. When Nike took over as a supplier of uniforms for MLB, Arizona redesigned its jerseys.

“We’ve been bold at times, maybe too bold, had too many options in the past and we’ve simplified it,” Hall said. “We were one of the first teams to completely abandon our original colors and we were purple and teal, and for years we had MLB asking us to consider changing our colors. We already had the Rockies with purple. The purple never really came matched up, and on TV it looked more blue. The purple and teal was slightly outdated.

“There was no red in our division, and they put a whole presentation in front of us where baseball showed us that we had to be the color red because of the Sedona Mountains and the sky and we said, no thank you, but the more we have thought about it, it made sense. We’re such a young franchise, and you can do that.”

Peralta said that while gold isn’t a typical color for a baseball uniform, he thinks the unique look will appeal to fans. During a photo shoot prior to the jersey’s unveiling, the outfielder noticed a similar gold hue on a snake’s skin as on the jerseys.

“It’s just about doing something different,” Peralta said. “The fans, the young guys, they like it, all the kids. With these new uniforms it’s different, and I think that’s the best thing. People will say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like it.'”