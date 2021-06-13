Sports
Top goal to visit Wolverines, more on recruiting in 2022
Sebastian Cheeks has long been a top priority for Michigan football in the 2022 recruiting class and this week he will be visiting the campus.
If there was one man who got a little lost in the shuffle as Michigan football went through its coaching changes, it might be the 2022 linebacker. Sebastian Cheeks.
Michigan has new linebackers coaches and a new defensive coordinator, and while the Wolverines have never stopped recruiting Cheeks, UM has definitely lost some momentum.
Now it looks like Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow and Michigan are starting to regain that momentum as Cheeks makes an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this week, as reported by Rivals’ EJ Holland.
It’s an important step for the Wolverines who didn’t have Cheeks on campus before. Ranked 127th overall in the 2022 class according to the 247 sports composite ranking, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois, as well as the 13th best linebacker in the class.
Notre Dame and Texas are two schools that have become prominent in his recruitment and he has received crystal ball projections for both, with his most recent crystal ball going to Texas from Texas Insider Mike Roach.
The other four for Notre Dame came in August and back in February. The Irish are still in the mix and getting an official visit. They are also closer together, just like Michigan and often these midwestern recruits turn into Michigan-Notre Dame recruiting battles.
For Michigan football, the first goal impresses Cheeks enough to come back for an official visit. If that happens, it’s game on.
Michigan is still widely after Walter Nolen
When recruits talk about who they find the most difficult to recruit, it doesn’t always match the top list of schools, although there are usually schools on both lists.
With five star defense equipment Walter NolenIt’s safe to say that Michigan is one of the favorites and one of the schools that recruits him the hardest, at least according to Hayes Fawcett, who reported that Nolen told him that UM was among the five that recruited him the hardest.
While Tennessee made this list, the Vols don’t seem to have much chance of keeping the prospect in the state. Florida feels like the favorite, but Michigan is there. You can also never count teams like LSU, Bama and Georgia.
An interesting LB offer
Sometimes recruits go to camp to get noticed and that journey has paid off Deuce Spurlock, a 2022 linebacker from Alabama who was offered by Michigan after an impressive camping trip with the Wolverines.
Spurlock is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker ranked as a three-star recruit (1,074 total) and he was on Courtney Morgan’s radar when he was at Fresno State. Now that Morgan is the director of player personnel in Michigan, Spurlock got an offer.
He has a low three-star prospect, but we’ve seen countless examples of Michigan offering these kinds of prospects, only to see their rankings rise. Nate Johnson is a good example. The three-star quarterback has just moved up more than 200 places in the latest rankings.
The three-star has also been offered by the likes of Mississippi State, Pitt, Washington State and Boston College, and it will be interesting to watch as the linebacker recruitment progresses.
