Miss Wheelchair America 2020 passes on her tennis passion to athletes in Sioux Falls





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Staying active is important for everyone, and playing an adaptive sport is one way to do that. This weekend, Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls hosted their first wheelchair tennis showcase to teach athletes about the sport here. When it comes to tennis, you don’t have to be on your feet to serve an ace. “I got involved in tennis about a year after I was injured,” said Hilary Muehlberger. “It helped me gain confidence, it helped me meet other people and I learned more from my teammates than I probably ever did in a doctor’s office. I learned from their experience and it really helped me to become a more versatile person.” Hilary Muehlberger is a wheelchair tennis athlete and Miss Wheelchair America 2020. Her platform focuses on adaptive sports. “Being in a wheelchair for long periods of time is really hard,” Muehlberger said. “You’re going to blow your shoulders out, you’re going to have elbow problems, you’re going to have a terrible back. But I found that the more active I am, and tennis is my gym for me.” Match Pointe in Sioux Falls hopes to grow the idea of adaptive sports in South Dakota and the Midwest. “We hope to inspire everyone to have a really healthy lifestyle and to get outside and promote sports and we think tennis is a great thing,” said Lisa Johnson, director of adaptive tennis at Huether Family Match Pointe. “Our motto for tennis is: ‘tennis is the sport of your life’, and it is.” “It’s huge for everyone to see themselves in the game and have more representation. So events like this are really important,” said Mya Smith-Dennis, manager of diversity, inclusion and education at the US Tennis Association Northern. Muehlberger’s injury happened in 2015 as a result of a car accident. “I wasn’t going anywhere and I was drinking a lot,” Muehlberger said. “Now I’ve been sober for four and a half years and I can wear a crown and talk about tennis. I mean, I just don’t think life gets any better than that.” She also wants to transfer her passion to other athletes. “I hope they play,” she said. “I really hope they play. I hope they find something they’re passionate about.”

