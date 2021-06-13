Sports
James Harden injury update: Steve Nash says Nets star progresses, has ‘gap to make up’ before returning
For a normal team, except for 43 seconds of the first two games of a second-round playoff series, James Harden would be a catastrophic blow. However, the Brooklyn Nets are not a normal team. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on top form, the Nets have done well without Harden taking a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
During the first three games of the series, Irving and Durant have taken on much of the offensive workload for the Nets, and it looks like the same will happen at least during Game 4, as Harden will be sidelined again. Brooklyn hasn’t given much details or a timeline for Harden’s return, but head coach Steve Nash said the guard “progress” in his rehabilitation. When asked to elaborate on that, Nash gave some more detail by saying that he has done work in the field, but there is still a “gap to make up” before we see him in a match again. The coach wants Harden involved in multiple “high intensity loads” before the star guard can be cleared to play.by the New York Post‘s Brian Lewis.
The combination of Harden, Durant and Irving only played eight games and 202 minutes together during the regular season, but after a quick 4-1 series win over the Boston Celtics in the first round, it looked like the star trio was finally starting to fuse together. .
Unfortunately, the injury gods won’t leave the Nets alone. Less than a minute into Game 1 of their second round series against the Bucks, Harden took off and went to the locker room. He was seen reaching for his right hamstring during Brooklyn’s first offensive possession, a drive and kick attempt. He was then excluded for the rest of the game, and has been out ever since.
“Yeah. I mean, you know to be honest, tightness, and the most important thing is he’s out for the next game,” Nets coach Steve Nash said after Game 1. “…For James, we’re obviously desperate for look for him to return and he’s a big part of what we do and our team but at this point I think it would be all guesswork to really understand – he’s had such a recent history with it and it’s really hard to predict, so let’s hope for the best. But we can’t say anything too predictive or too definitive at this point.”
While Nash said the Nets should consider taking some risks as it comes time for the playoffs, Brooklyn will not risk further injury for Harden, who missed 21 regular season games due to the same hamstring, by rushing him back. .
“All I’m aware of is the tightness,” Nash said. “I think James has high expectations. And he wants to be back as soon as possible. Now I think we want to protect James too. We want to make sure he’s right. This is the time of the play-offs, this is time to take some risks but it has to be right to take those risks we are not going to take an old risk so we hope he is back i think he believes he can be back but we have to see what happens, and only time can tell how he reacts.”
This series already has a number of injuries that weaken both sides. The Nets played the first three games of the series without striker Jeff Green, but he is… expected to be available for Game 4, which would be his first time playing since May 25. The Bucks lost the postseason guard to Donte DiVincenzo in their first round series against the Miami Heat. Spencer Dinwiddie tore his ACL earlier in the season and has been out since.
Injuries are unfortunately a constant feature of this condensed season, but as Nash said, Brooklyn is built to withstand them just like any other team. Having three All-Star shot makers helps protect them from injury from one of them. The duo of Irving and Durant is still more than enough to keep the offense going for a short period of time, but to win the championship, the Nets will probably need all three stars.
