Sports
Ex-Iowa soccer player entered US Capitol on Jan. 6, house robbed by FBI
Actor Siaka Massaquoi was Hawkeye who ran back in 2000-2001
Siaka Massaquoic
Last Friday, Former Iowa Soccer Player Siaka Massaquois’ North Hollywood Home Was Robbed By About 20 FBI Agents.
Massaquoi didn’t respond to the Los Angeles Times, but he had tohis Instagram post.
Massaquoi was a running back from Evanston, Illinois, who played in Iowa in 2000 and 2001. He had 16 carriers and two touchdowns, running short of eventual standout Fred Russell on the Iowas depth map.
He rushed for 387 yards on 52 carries in a 1997 game for Evanston High, and was proclaimed the homecoming king of the school at halftime.
You can’t make a bad play call when Siaka has the ball, said Evanston offensive coordinator Jed Curtis.
Massaquoi was fired from the Hawkeyes in June 2002. He was charged with a second offense of drink-driving, driving with a suspended license and providing false information to police officers during a traffic stop in March 2002.
We sat down at the beginning of the semester and agreed on the terms that I thought were important for Siaka, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. He chose not to meet the requirements we set.
Massaquoi moved to California and made a career as an actor. He has 35 acting credits on IMBD.com. The most recent include parts of the Netflix series Ratched.
He has attracted more attention for his political and social views and has appeared on many internet videos, including: this one.
Massaquoi was quoted in a Los Angeles Times story about: participating in a protest of a COVID-19 vaccine center set up at Dodger Stadium.
A series of photos and videos of Massaquoi in the US Capitol on January 6 are 6. on this Twitter feed.
Here is a video Massaquoi made after he was in the Capitol.
We had the right to walk into the Capitol because it belongs to us, Massaquoi said. That’s our Capitol. That’s not the politicians’ Capitol. It’s ours.
And you know what happened, the police, the Gestapo, came and stopped people from entering the building that belongs to them. We have the right to go in there.
Massaquoi was a speaker (1:53 mark of this video) in March on what was called a patriot party in Yucaipa, California.
Notes: (319) 398-8440; [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]