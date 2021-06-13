Marin Cilic beats Felix for Stuttgart Crown | ATP tour





Marin Cilic captured his 19th ATP Tour title on Sunday – and his first in three years – after beating third-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the MercedesCup final. The Croatian star, who didn’t drop a set all week, hit seven aces and claimed victory in the Stuttgart final that lasted an hour and 50 minutes. “It was a very important win. I played two semi-finals and haven’t won a title since 2018, not even on grass at Queen’s. Winning here gives me joy, confidence and a good feeling,” said Cilic. “It’s felt like I’ve been playing good tennis for the past few weeks. Winning here is a great way for me to continue my form and it gives me a good sign for Queen’s and Wimbledon. It’s a joy to win my first title with my family here for the first time at a tournament. “Experience plays a major role, especially on grass. Conditions can be difficult, the field plays quite fast. I felt this was a good chance for me to give it my all, keep my intensity. While some games were good and others less so, that was a big part of my win today.” At 32, Cilic is Stuttgart’s third-oldest champion in the Open Era (since April 1968) behind Roger Federer, 36, in 2018 and 33-year-old Barry Phillips-Moore in 1971. The world’s number 47 is the lowest-ranked Stuttgart champion since No. 85 Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2011. Cilic won 100 percent of his first-serve points in three of his five games this week and is now 3-3 in the final on the grass field (19-14 overall). He now travels to The Queen’s Club in London for the Cinch Championships, which he has won twice in 2012 and 2018, and hopes to break his record of 15-10 matches in 2021. In a lively start to their third ATP Head2Head meeting, both Cilic and #NextGenATP star Auger-Aliassime managed to fend off three break points in their opening service games. Cilic was aggressive on the forehand side all through the first set as he tried to maneuver Auger-Aliassime around the field. At 5-5, Cilic converted his ninth break point to move forward. Though he failed to serve it out, the former world number three swept through the tie-break that ended when Auger-Aliassime hit a forehand long. Cilic was strong on service in the second set, as he claimed 90 percent (9/10) of the points on his second serve, while Auger-Aliassime won 64 percent (7/11) of his first service points. The game turned around in the eighth game when Cilic broke to take a 5-3 lead, with Auger-Aliassime unable to cope with his opponent’s powerful groundstrokes. Cilic won at least one title in 11 consecutive seasons between 2008 and 2018, earning a championship point against Novak Djokovic in his 32nd and most recent final at The Queen’s Club in June 2018. Speaking about the defeat, Auger-Aliassime said: “Today I am not facing a final, I am facing Marin Cilic, it’s two different things. There have been times when I haven’t played my best, then I felt like I wasn’t playing well, but this time I felt like it was close. But overall I think he was a better player overall.” Auger-Aliassime drops to a 0-8 record in the ATP Tour final. He also finished second at the Murray River Open (l. van Evans) in February. He will then compete in Halle, where he will face Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of NOVENTI OPEN.

