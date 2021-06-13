Max Pacioretty is tearing it up for Vegas in the postseason

Two Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players Las Vegas Knights Shine Forward Max Pacioretty and Montreal Canadian defender Jon Merrill still live in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pacioretty’s squad, which just beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games, kicks off a best-of-seven semifinal series against Merrill’s Canadiens Monday night (9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network), with a trip to the finals at stake. The Canadiens just completed a four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets.

Former Michigan Wolverines hockey standout Max Pacioretty has led the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals. (US TODAY Sports Images)

Although Merrill, who has an undisclosed injury, has not taken the ice since a first round game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 27, he will travel with his team to Las Vegas and may be available for the series. He scored five assists during the regular season and posted three shots on target and a minus-one plus/minus score in five playoff games. Pacioretty, on the other hand, shows off the Golden Knights. During the regular season, he led the team in goals (24), finished second in points (51) and third in assists (27). After playing 48 games, he averaged more than one point per game for the first time in his career. Despite missing most of May through injury, Pacioretty picked up where he left off in the postseason, with four goals and four assists in just seven games, missing the first six games. His scoring streak stands at seven games and he is coming off his first multi-point effort in a six-game win over the Avalanche.