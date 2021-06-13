Max Pacioretty is tearing it up for Vegas in the postseason

Two Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players Las Vegas Knights Shine Forward Max Pacioretty and Montreal Canadian defender Jon Merrill still live in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Pacioretty’s squad, which just beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games, kicks off a best-of-seven semifinal series against Merrill’s Canadiens Monday night (9 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network), with a trip to the finals at stake. The Canadiens just completed a four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets.
Although Merrill, who has an undisclosed injury, has not taken the ice since a first round game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 27, he will travel with his team to Las Vegas and may be available for the series.
He scored five assists during the regular season and posted three shots on target and a minus-one plus/minus score in five playoff games.
Pacioretty, on the other hand, shows off the Golden Knights. During the regular season, he led the team in goals (24), finished second in points (51) and third in assists (27). After playing 48 games, he averaged more than one point per game for the first time in his career.
Despite missing most of May through injury, Pacioretty picked up where he left off in the postseason, with four goals and four assists in just seven games, missing the first six games. His scoring streak stands at seven games and he is coming off his first multi-point effort in a six-game win over the Avalanche.
He’s our most dynamic striker,” Golden Knights fellow striker and linemate Mark Stone recently said about Pacioretty. “He can score anywhere on the ice. Just a name that has to circle the other team and open up space for the rest of us. He gets his chances, makes those subtle little moves on the power play and, like I said, he’s just a huge step in our lineup for our depth.
He also looks back at full strength, head coach Peter de Boer said recently, after he seemed to run back on adrenaline in his first few matches.
Las Vegas is preferred to win the Stanley Cup (+115), according to the Barstool Sportsbook, while Montreal has a shot at +900.
Another interesting storyline in this series is that both Merrill and Pacioretty take on their former teams.
Pacioretty, a 32-year veteran, played 10 seasons in Montreal (2008-18) and has captained each of his last three campaigns with the organization. He was traded to the Golden Knights ahead of the 2018 campaign.
Meanwhile, Merrill was a big part of Las Vegas’ early success as a brand new franchise, having played for the Golden Knights from 2017-20. He did not resign after the 2020 season and was picked up by the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to Montreal.
