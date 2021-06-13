Handicraft, Table tennis. Near Rouen, young Edgar Empis never ceases to shine





Behind Edgar Empis, Brigitte Prieur, Bruno Grisel and Catherine Demangel, all proud of the young champion from Boos, near Rouen (Seine-Maritime). (© The Bulletin) Edgar Empis, still licensed at Angry table tennis club, near Rouen (Seine-Maritime), is listed high level athlete and resident of the France Espoirs Handisport Center in Talence. He will return to his municipality as soon as possible and on Saturday, May 29, 2021, he was received in the town hall by the mayor Bruno Grisel, the first assistant Catherine Demangel and the sports assistant Brigitte Prieur. And for good reason! On May 24, he achieved a real feat by going ashore at the age of 17, a silver medal at the French Handisport Seniors Elite Championship ! A pride for the municipality of Boos “We congratulate you, Edgar. It is an honor for our municipality and for our table tennis club that saw you start. Having a vice-champion of France in a club of 70 licensees for a small town of 3,500 inhabitants is a source of pride. Your parents should also be proud of you,” said the mayor. Edgar started playing table tennis at the age of 9, coached by Jérôme Juge who still trains him. “When I saw Florian Merrien (also a Norman athlete) playing at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016, I clicked. I wanted to be a champion like him,” recalls Edgar. The young disabled table tennis player has left hemiplegia, arm and leg, following a stroke at birth. To play, he uses only his right arm and is equipped with a carbon splint that keeps his left leg in place and ensures his balance. He also plays with the able-bodied. “This is an opportunity for him to ensure his full integration into society, despite his disability,” his parents emphasize. Already a nice track In 2019, at the age of 15, Edgar won a bronze medal in the Under-23 category at the Paralympic Youth Games. It was in Finland, for his first selection in the French Espoirs team. This season he is number 7 French in his handicap class. He climbed to the final of France handisport Élite, class 8. “It is a great success and a great experience for him,” says his father, Sébastien Empis, the Normandy table tennis handisport referee. Tired after these three intense days of competition in Metz (it was May 22, 23, 24), Edgar still feels a lot of pride with his silver medal and there is plenty! In the final he lost to Thomas Bouvais, the number 1 Frenchman for years and this summer at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

So vacation soon, but not quite yet for the young champion, because from July 4 to 9 he will participate in a training with the best young French. A great adventure yet to be followed…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos