Minnesota gives rookie a shot at the WR3 role

One of the Minnesota Vikings’ recent rumors is that the team is giving rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette a shot at becoming the No. 3 wide receiver this year. Like their efforts to restore the offensive line, it feels like the Minnesota Vikings have spent the past few years looking for a solid No. 3 wide receiver for their offense. Since Jarius Wright Leaving in 2018, the Vikings haven’t quite been able to find a permanent fix for the third spot on their wide receiver depth map. Heading into this year’s training camp, one of Minnesota’s top priorities will once again be to figure out who should start the 2021 season as their No. 3 recipient. Vikings Rumors: Rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette Expected to Have Chance to Become Minnesota’s Next No. 3 Receiver As there is still a need for a solid third receiver in their attack, some wondered if the Vikings would use any of their early rosters in the NFL Draft 2021 on a young pass-catcher. Minnesota ultimately didn’t pick a receiver during the first three rounds of this year’s draft, but they did pick one in the fifth round. With their second of two picks in the fifth round, the Vikings decided to field former Iowa pass-catcher Ihmir Smith-Marsette. After the roster, most assumed Smith-Marsette’s best shot at getting on the field for Minnesota in 2021 would be the team’s return specialist. However, it looks like the rookie will have a chance to emerge as the third recipient of the Vikings this off-season. Minnesota play-by-play announcer Paul Allen said recently on his KFAN radio show that Smith Marsette is given “every chance to win that coveted third wide receiver spot” with the Vikings. In four seasons in Iowa, the Minnesota rookie receiver netted 110 passes for 1,615 yards (14.7 average) and 14 touchdowns, in addition to a 274 yards rush (8.1 average per carry) and four more scores. Smith-Marsette also has the speed (4.43 time in the 40-yard dash) to get deep into the field behind defenders. This ability of his is something that could add a whole new element to the Vikings attack and also divert some of the attention from Minnesota’s top two wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

