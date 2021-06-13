UNC Football: Jeremiah Gemmel Draws Off-Season Attention





Yesterday Jim Nagy tweeted this about UNC linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel: This is high praise from an important observer. Most experts agree that Gemmel’s best shot at making an NFL roster will likely come from a free agency. He puts on a great performance on the college field, even if his pro potential is somewhat limited. Gemmel, last season’s team captain and full-time starter, had the misfortune of being overshadowed, twice. The first instance was in the hands of Carolina’s spectacular offense. Sam Howell and the Gruesome Twosome stole most of the spotlight by setting teams on fire at 41.7 points per game, relegating the defense to second billing at the matinee. In addition, the name that came from each announcer when the defense played was teammate Chazz Surratt. It is understandable. Surratt had such a unique story to accompany his standout performances. He got the most blitzes and as a result more sacks than Gemmel (6.0 vs 2.5) and TFL (7.5 vs 6.0). Surratt also had more total tackles (91 vs 78). However, Gemmel had more solo tackles (50 vs 49). The gap in performance was very shallow. The biggest blow to Gemmel was his pass coverage, but last season he managed to make two interceptions and four defensive passes, ahead of Surratt in any category. Watching the film, Jim Nagy sees what all Carolina football fans see: a heat-seeking missile that can identify ball carriers from sideline to sideline and hit them with force. Gemmel may not have the physical potential that Surratt showed, and as a linebacking full-timer, Scouts won’t be mesmerized by imagined raw talent that can be molded and molded on a professional level. This does not mean that Gemmel will be less impressive or important in college than Chazz Surratt, quite the contrary. UNC’s defense is ready to take the next step. With the Mack Brown-recruited talent flowing down the pipeline, the Tar Heels will be able to hang their hats more on defense. Talented sophomores such as Des Evans, JaQurious Conley, Myles Murphy, Clyde Pinder and Tony Grimes – who all showed tremendous potential last season despite the lack of traditional summer camps – will be joined by freshman beasts such as Jahvaree Ritzee, Keeshawn Silver, Raneiria Dillworth and Power Echols. All that talent will take time to get used to each other and acclimate to the college game. Having a senior center linebacker of the caliber of Jeremiah Gemmels as a center linebacker will be absolutely essential to the success of Carolina’s 2021 season. Gemmel gets the chance to lead a defense that can win games for UNC, rather than keep teams at bay for Sam Howell, Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Dyami Brown to cut and dice them, making basketball scores. Don’t be surprised if Jeremiah Gemmel has a better stat season (except for the sack totals maybe) than Surratt had last season, making his way into the mid to late rounds in the next NFL Draft. He definitely has fans at the Senior Bowl ready to show him off.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos