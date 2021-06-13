Rockies vs. Reds – Game Recap – June 13, 2021

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Surez hit an early two-run homerun and the rising Cincinnati Reds climbed back over the .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday.

The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was the Reds’ first win over Colorado in Cincinnati since 2006.

It’s been a great run,” said Reds manager David Bell. “A lot of great things have happened offensively, bullpen and starting to pitch.

Tony Santillan, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to make his Major League-debut while filling in for the injured Sonny Gray, came one short of qualifying for the win. The 24-year old righthander gave up one run on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five batters.

Santillan needed 97 pitches to retire 14 and left with the bases loaded and rain. He also hit two batters.

It wasn’t a pretty line, but I fought my way out of difficult situations,” said Santillan. “I can be happy and build on that.

Ryan Hendrix, the first of five Reds relievers, came in and struckout Dom Nuez on a ball that was blocked by Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart.

It’s nice to have Tucker back there,” said Hendrix (3-1), who took credit for the win. “He blocks everything.

Barnhart helped Santillan escape a jam in the second inning by rushing around the plate umpire to make a sliding catch from pitcher Antonio Senzatelas, a pop-up bunt near Colorado’s on-deck circle with runners on first and third and one out.

The Rockies left 10 runners in the first five innings, leaving the bases loaded twice, en route to their fourth loss in a row and seventh in their last nine. They left 12 runners in the race and were swept on the road for the fifth time this season.

Colorado fell on the way back to 5-27, at a pace to break the worst road record in Major League history, the 1935 Boston Braves’ 13-65. The Rockies hit a big league-worst .201 on the away and a Major League-highest .277 at home.

Surez followed Joey Votto’s RBI-single in the second with his 14th homer of the season, a drive that saw fielder Raimel Tapia enter the stands after just two strides.

Senzatela (2-7) held out two batters into the seventh inning, then Shogo Akiyama’s pinch-hit double off the right field wall put runners on second and third base. Jesse Winker had a two-run double in the inning.

The Rockies needed just four pitches from Santillan to take a 1-0 lead. Tapia singled on the second pitch, Yonathan Daza hit the next pitch to the right for a ground-rule double and Charlie Blackmon delivered a sacrifice fly on his first pitch.

Santillan regrouped to find Trevor Story and persuade Ryan McMahon to fly out at the end of the inning.

We had multiple chances to score a big hit,” said Colorado manager Bud Black. “What do we leave, 12 or 13 guys on the base? (Senzitela) did his job. I thought his stuff was good for the most part. He threw the ball fine. We had a few chances. We just couldn’t break through.

McMahon added his 15th homer in the seventh.

BALANCED ATTACK

Every Reds starter except Barnhart finished with one hit.

RARE SWIPE

The last time the Reds defeated Colorado was July 27-29, 2012, at Coors Field.

FORGETABLE

Story struckout four, the first two with runners in scoring position in the first and third inning.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: Santillan hit both Daza and Story with pitches Daza in the right biceps in the third and Story in the back of the left upper arm in the fifth. Both stayed in the game.

Reds: OF Aristides Aquino was activated from the 60-day IL after recovering from surgery to remove his left hamate bone. OR Nick Senzel (left knee inflammation, surgery) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

NEXT ONE

Rockies: Colorado hosts San Diego. LHP Austin Gomber (5-5) is 3-1 with a 1.57 ERA, three walks and 37 strikeouts in his last six starts since May 13.

Reds: Cincinnati visits the Brewers on Monday. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-1) limited Milwaukee to six hits and two runs in the final start on Wednesday.