Drawing Hurricanes Eric Gelinas – Canes Country





The Canes have added some veteran depth to their blue line. The team announced on Sunday that it has signed Eric Gelinas, who has five NHL seasons to his name and has spent the last three seasons in Sweden, to a one-year deal. The contract will pay Gelinas $750,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 at the AHL. Gelina’s last NHL appearance came in a 27-game streak with the Colorado avalanche in the 2016-17 season. Last season, he scored 34 points in 46 games with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League. The team’s official release follows: Canes signs Eric Gelinas to one-year contract Defender has played 189 NHL career games RALEIGH, NC — Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey Leagues Carolina Hurricanes, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Eric Gelinas to a one-year, two-way contract. Gelinas will earn $750,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level in 2021-22. The contract comes with a $125,000 warranty. Eric is an accomplished defender with NHL experience, Waddell said. He had a strong season in a leading role in Sweden last year, and adding him helps solidify our defensive depth. Gelinas, 30, took 34 points (8g, 26a) in 46 games with Swedish Hockey League (SHL) Rgle BK in 2020-21. He was ranked fourth in points among SHL defenders and his +22 rating was second in the league. The 64, 216-pound defender has skated in 90 career SHL games since 2019, earning 56 points (14g, 42a). He also played 52 games with Slovan Bratislava of the Kontinental Hockey League during the 2018-19 season, recording 15 points (5g, 10a). Gelinas scored 55 points (14g, 41a) in 189 NHL career games with New Jersey and Colorado from 2013-2017. He also spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Albany, San Antonio and Laval from 2011-18, registering 102 points (39g, 63a) in 236 AHL career games. Gelinas led all AHL defenders with 16 goals as a rookie in 2011-12. Before turning pro, he earned 133 points (31g, 102a) in 244 games with Lewiston, Chicoutimi and Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He also racked up 12 points (5g, 7a) in 19 playoff games in 2011 to help Saint John capture the Presidents Cup and Memorial Cup. The Vanier, Ontario native was selected by New Jersey in the second round, 54th overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

