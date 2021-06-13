Mobvoi v4.0.0 rolled out for Android with design changes and a fitness report





Mobvoi has rolled out an update (v4) for its Android app, which now includes a new fitness report. New practice options have also been added and significant design changes have been made. Some include switching back to a white background for charts, dividing the data cells into blocks, etc. Some features that don’t work now will soon after the official announcement. Mobvoi v4 changes Mobvoi is one of the competing Chinese OEMs making smartwatches and voice-related technologies. While the company is about to launch a new smartwatch – TicWatch E3 this week, it has a major update for its android app. As shared by a Reddit user named CookieGamesOfficial, the Mobvoi version 4.0.0 has brought a series of design changes and few functionalities to the Android client. These include marking current progress towards your weekly goals at the top and also linking it to a badge center. Among them, a new fitness report was added, which was brought to a blank web page on click. May this report aims to provide an overview of all your weekly/monthly progress in a better overview and it could be coming out soon. We’re assuming this feature was intentionally interrupted until a formal announcement, likely this week alongside the new smartwatch, rather than a bug already plaguing it. If you go down there is a device page with all connected devices and graphs with images of your progress. The design of these cells has been slightly revamped as maps individualize them. More typically, Mobvoi moved back from a default dark theme to a white background in charts. From TicCare, Mobvoi now allows users to share their health reports with friends and family so they can keep track of how well they are doing. Users can also block anyone they want if they feel uncomfortable sharing. New workout modes are also added in v4 of Mobvoi Android app, namely: Badminton, Glute Bridge, Burpee, High knees, High-Intensity Interval Training, Jumping Jack, Mountain Climber, Open Water Swimming, Pilates, Plank, Reverse Crunch, Ice Skating, Squat Jump, Squat Punch, Table Tennis, Taekwondo and Rotary Climber.

