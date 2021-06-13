Mariners vs. Indians – Game Recap – June 13, 2021

CLEVELAND — Jake Fraley homered to AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Sunday.

The Mariners, who took a crushed late lead on Saturday and lost 10 innings on Saturday, faced even more bad news when Haniger made an error on a pitch from his left knee and had to be helped off the field.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed a deep bone bruise and Haniger is likely to undergo more testing with the team in Seattle on Monday. The injury is another setback for the Mariners, who have fielded 51 players in the highest division this season. Haniger leads the team in home runs and RBI.

JP Crawford, who singled and stole second to start the game, had a clear view of Haniger’s at bat.

I just knew, Crawford said. It didn’t look good. I felt sorry for him, but we need him. Hopefully he comes back soon.

Fraley ended the at bat with a strikeout and flied out in the second, but his two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Kyle Seager hit a solo homer in the third inning off Bieber, who gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Seattle has beaten Bieber twice this season, scoring eight times on 15 hits in 10 1/3 innings, but Seager doesn’t believe the Mariners are aware of him.

He’s a tough pitcher, Seager said. The curveball is so tight. It is so hard. He’s not so good for nothing. We had some really good at bats. We really fought and worked with him. It was a good offensive performance from us.

Logan Gilbert (2-2) pitted Cleveland’s ace and gave up one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The righthander was eliminated on the two-out single by Harold Ramirez in the seventh.

Bieber (7-4) gave up 10 hits, struckout eight and walked two. He retired the side only once and threw 107 pitches.

Today I was beaten for not executing, Bieber said. That is obvious. Be it curveball, fastball, slider, changeup, cutter, it doesn’t really matter. I just have to get better and keep hitting spots, running the whole game, hitting one, two and three and then continue with momentum.

Bieber and Aaron Civale had to bear the brunt of Cleveland’s rotation, which was plagued with injuries and inexperience.

The Indians chose righthander Triston McKenzie for Triple-A Columbus for the game. Zach Plesac, who suffered a broken right thumb after taking his shirt off angrily after a rough outing, plays a catch but there is no timetable for his return.

Servais said Saturday’s 5-4 loss, in which closer Rafael Montero was unable to hold onto a 4-1 lead after eliminating the first two batters in the ninth, left a sour taste in his mouth. Gilbert’s strong outing and home runs were much sweeter.

To go out and close them like he did is exactly what we needed, Servais said.

Jos Godoy and Crawford had runscoring singles in the second for Seattle, which went 4-6 on an 11-day journey. Crawford and Seager each had three hits, while Jake Bauers, who took over from Cleveland on Thursday, had two hits and an RBI.

Amed Rosario had an RBI single in the sixth for Cleveland. The Indians loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth off of Kendall Graveman and scored a run on a wild pitch, but Josh Naylor lined out to Fraley into left field to end the game.

Graveman appeared for the second time since being activated after a COVID-19 scare.

Haniger, who has 16 home runs and 40 RBI, was hit on the knee by the foul ball and immediately went to the ground. He slowly got up and was assisted off the field by Servais and a trainer.

TRAINERS ROOM

Indians: OR Jordan Luplow continues to suffer from a sprained left ankle, ending his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Luplow will be checked again by doctors and may have a different opinion. Luplow has been on the injured list since May 28.

NEXT ONE

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.45 ERA) opens Monday-evening of a three-game home series against Minnesota.

Indians: RHP JC Mejia (1-1, 4.15) will throw the opener Monday-evening as Cleveland welcomes Baltimore for a four-game run.

——