Kirby Smart Strengthens Georgia Football Support Staff With Addition Of David Cooper

ATHENS Kirby Smart is not one for complacency, I once said, if it ain’t broke, find a way to make it better. Smart applies that across the board in his Georgia football program, on and off the field, recruiting and developing both players and staff.

RELATED: Kirby’s Fascinating Dive Into Georgia’s Football Philosophy That’s why Georgia’s recent hiring of David Cooper of Louisville to lead the Director of Recruiting Relations position, per Jake Rowes 247Sports Report, sounds logical. COLUMN: Applying the 12-team model to 2017-2020, Georgia would have won the national title Good people Despite all the attention the Bulldogs new $80 million soccer facility has attracted, recruiting and retaining is still about relationships, and that comes down to having good people. RELATED: 3 Things—How Georgia’s New Football Building Improves Championship Hopes Cooper has built a strong reputation after spending two years in Florida (2019 and 2020) where he was the assistant director of the player staff when the Gators recruited two Top 10 classes.

Louisville took note and had hired 29-year-old Cooper in February. He’s a great personality, he’s a hard worker, highly recommended by many different people, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield told the cardinal authority: site last month. He’s been in the SEC at Florida and Texas A&M, as well as a few other places. Cooper, who is from Lilburn, Georgia, played football at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Indiana, where he started 36 games at linebacker. Cooper ended his career in Bloomington with 213 tackles (18 for loss). Coopers was equally impressive in the classroom and locker room, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies in 2014 and being named the Hoosiers Defensive Teammate of the Year. Transition to recruitment Cooper explained that the website of the cardinal authority in a Q&A that his first love was coaching.

My first passion was coaching, even while playing I always wanted to coach and become a coach before I actually got into the sport, said Cooper. I had the chance to go to a camp and play in the Canadian league, but I wanted to coach and I was actually satisfied and wanted to be done playing football. And that’s how I started at South Gwinnett High School in Georgia in the Gwinnett area where my brother was playing at the time. I started in 2015, and my first three spots: South Gwinnett (linebackers coach), The Citadel (quality control/linebackers), and Texas A&M (defensive line graduate assistant) were all coaching, Cooper said. When I got to Florida it was all recruiting. That’s where it started for me because it kind of suited me and it suited my personality more and I could be myself and be a people person the way I was. Cooper, who sold cars for a short time between his stops at Texas A&M and Florida, said he had immediate success with the Gators and found that he loved being involved in recruiting. My first year recruiting was like everyone from (Dan) Mullen to everyone else thought, Man, you’re really good at this. I thought you know this is my passion here and I really love it, Cooper told the Cardinal Authority.

It was kind of weird because a lot of guys just use that to get back into coaching or really want to be a coach when they recruit. But I really enjoyed it and loved it. And there it happened. And especially building relationships with players and parents. I think I can just hang out with a lot of them because I know I’m young and I know a lot of things that make the kids interested and I feel like I have an old soul so I can empathize with the parents. Team building Smart made sure his program made a clear effort to maintain team relationships and chemistry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID protocol resulted in spring exercises being canceled and when the team reconvened, the protocol called for social distancing and smaller training groups. RELATED: Former UGA Assistant Names Leadership Key to 2017 2017 SEC Championship Run Georgia continued his skull sessions last season, bringing the team closer together and leading to a strong and productive spring session. Bulldogs recruiting has also been strong, the team landing key transfers in the form of former All-Big 12 defenseman Tykee Smith (West Virginia), All-ACC cornerback Derion Kendrick (Clemson) and former 5-star recruit Arik Gilbert (LSU).

The players were brought in to replace three departed NFL defensive backs and injured star receiver George Pickens, who is out indefinitely after a torn ACL in March. Georgia is also doing well at recruiting high school talent, with its class of commits for 2022 currently ranked fourth in the country by year the 247Sports composite. This, even though the Bulldogs only have 10 commits compared to the No. 1 ranked Ohio State (13), No. 2 LSU (12) and No. 3 Notre Dame (14). The loss of former graduate assistant Nick Williams to Texas A&M last month has undoubtedly been a hit, especially after two 5 star Georgia players were fired after visiting College Station. Williams is the third major UGA employee to be involved in the recruitment Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has hired from Smart, having also included former Offensive Coordinator James Coley and Director of Players’ Personnel Marshall Malchow. Cooper appears to be a perfect and much-needed fit, a case where Smart is looking for up-and-coming talent who can help the program win championships.

