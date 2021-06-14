Vols cruise through LSU 15-6, sweep the Tigers in Super Regional

Tennessee’s attack blasted out for 15 (!!!) runs against LSU in the deciding game of the Knoxville Super Regional, and the Vols head to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 2005.

UT scored at least one run in six of the nine games in a total of nine innings and was on six in the fifth. That mid-game boom added a touchdown to the previous 5-2 lead and basically turned a close game into a smash hit.

The typically deadly 1-2 batters for Tennessee, Liam Spence and Max Ferguson, struggled to get a combined 0-8 off the plate. But Jake Rucker, Jordan Beck and Connor Pavolony carried the offense with a collective of eight hits and 10 RBI’s.

Rucker, who had two doubles in last night’s 4-2 Vols win, struck early with a two-run blast in the first inning (video below), then touched LSU starter Landon Marceaux again for a solo shot in the third.

Future Major League Baseball rightfielder Jordan Beck, who won a combined 0-8 in the game against Wright State and the first game with Liberty, has officially emerged from his mini rut. He went 3-5 to deep left with this three-run stunner today. Watch Becks rocking here, it’s absolutely beautiful.

Today’s offensive performance was also a slump for Evan Russell. Russell had notched just two hits after the SEC-tournament and hadn’t hit a home run since the Tennessees game against Alabama on May 28. But luckily for the Vols, LSU threw him a fastball, and Russell did with this fastball what he does with many fastballs: he made sure to leave the ballpark quickly.

UT’s No. 9 hitter, Connor Pavolony, had also struggled since the end of Tennessees regular-season SEC program. Hes had only four hits since that Bama game in late May, including three in the Wright State game. Pav had two hits, three RBI’s and three runs scored.

Connor Pav gets his second hit and third RBI on a one-run double. Christian Scott scores after pinching for Pete Derkay. #Vols touched LSU for two touchdowns and a 14-6 lead in T9. pic.twitter.com/jhtKTg3OCv RockyTopTalk (@RockyTopTalk) June 13, 2021

LSU used seven pitchers to make it through nine innings, with five of those guys going for one inning or less. Marceaux wasn’t as sharp as he was for most of this season and allowed three runs two earned while the next three pitchers combined LSU to give up seven runs to the Vols bats.

Tennessee skipped senior Will Heflin and started freshman Blade Tidwell, which seemed a little odd to me. But Tidwells was the Sunday starter all year, although he usually pitched in the third game of the series. As the Vols didn’t play on Friday, Tidwell went on Sunday as usual, but pitched in the second game of this Super Regional in an atypical spot based on the normal rotation of the year.

Whatever that was, it was really long-winded, but Tidwell got the ball in a series-clinching situation and wasn’t exactly his best. His fastball topped 97 from what I saw, but his secondary break pitch increased and decreased in effectiveness. All in all, Tidwell gave up six runs (tie for his worst season) and seven hits, while striking out seven and walking no one. Here’s one of his better curves of the game is an 82-mph ball that snapped at the plate and ended the inning for LSU.

Don’t get me wrong: I try not to be critical. At the end of the day, Tidwell gave up fewer runs than his offensive had yielded and gave the Vols seven innings. I’ll take it.

Today’s win gave Tennessee a reach against LSU in the Knoxville Super Regional and counted this year’s fifth copy against the Tigers in five attempts.

UT goes to Omaha for college World series for the first time in 15 years. That 05 Vols team featured eventual MLBers like Julio Borbon, Luke Hochevar, Chase Headley and JP Arencibia.

The CWS starts on June 19 and lasts, give or take, 10 days. At the time of writing, Vanderbilt and Stanford are the only two Others teams that have guaranteed their spot in Omaha.