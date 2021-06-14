Sports
UK hosts the world’s first LGBTQ+ cricket match
History was made on Sunday in a quiet corner of Birmingham, central England, when the world’s first match was played between two LGBTQ+ cricket teams.
Host Birmingham Unicorns were founded in March and competed against London-based Graces Cricket Club, England’s only other inclusive squad.
The players were donated commemorative caps and posed for a group photo, while the spectators enjoyed a picnic and chilled drinks on a balmy afternoon.
“It’s more than just a game – it’s a statement,” Graces captain Stuart Anthony, 43, told AFP.
“If you like cricket, there’s a place for you. It doesn’t matter if you’re different – we have a home.”
Unicorns skipper Lachlan Smith, 45, added: “It’s a celebration of inclusion, showing that LGBTQ people can have a place in cricket.
“There are a lot of LGBTQ players who are not in their clubs and wanted to play with us because it appeals to them.”
– Safe space –
Smith initially asked Graces for advice on creating an inclusive team and both realized it would be a historic opportunity to play against each other.
The governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and county team Warwickshire have backed them as coronavirus restrictions have been eased, allowing the match to go ahead.
Australian-born Smith grew up playing cricket, but later questioned its compatibility with his sexual orientation.
After a 15-year absence, it took him two years to come out at his current club, while finding an LGBTQ team in 2009 rekindled Anthony’s love of cricket after becoming disenchanted.
“You won’t be pilloried forever and feel bad. It will help people on that journey through this sport that we share and love,” Anthony said.
“There is room for everyone to be themselves. That safe space is great – we learn from it and share along the way.”
– ‘A long way to go’ –
In recent years, the ECB has supported the LGBTQ community through its Rainbow Laces and Rainbow Stumps campaigns.
Yet few professional cricketers have come out and other sports such as football and rugby have arguably done more to promote LGBTQ visibility.
Graces became England’s first LGBTQ+ team in 1996, but it took 25 years for a second to come to the wicket and arrange Sunday’s match at the Weoley Hill Cricket Club.
Smith thinks a lack of role models and the costs involved in cricket explain the slowdown and suggests that recreational-level inclusiveness charters could solve the problem.
“There should be room for more inclusive clubs. It shouldn’t have taken 25 years,” he said.
“I don’t think cricket has taken the whole idea of inclusivity around sexuality seriously until the last three to five years – we shouldn’t be complacent.”
Anthony believes cricket has “a long way to go” to become more inclusive, but thinks a younger generation of LGBTQ+ players will be more accepting.
– Sports for everyone –
National LGBT charity Stonewall welcomed the ECB’s support for inclusion, but stressed that a broader stance is needed to achieve equality.
Program Director Liz Ward said: “Initiatives like this game bring us closer to the day when everyone from players to fans can be themselves on and off the pitch.
“Tackling anti-LGBT+ attitudes and behaviors cannot and should not rest on the shoulders of LGBT+ athletes alone.”
England Test captain Joe Root received praise after telling West Indian bowler Shannon Gabriel that “there’s nothing wrong with being gay”, following Gabriel’s alleged homophobic comments during a match in 2019.
“The more players, fans, clubs and organizations stand up for equality, the faster we fight discrimination and make sport everyone’s game,” added Ward.
ECB chief Tom Harrison praised the efforts of both teams as English cricket tries to become more accessible.
“I’m very excited about the game of cricket coming together to break down barriers and become more inclusive,” he said.
imm/phz/csp/bp
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]