UK hosts the world’s first LGBTQ+ cricket match

History was made on Sunday in a quiet corner of Birmingham, central England, when the world’s first match was played between two LGBTQ+ cricket teams.

Host Birmingham Unicorns were founded in March and competed against London-based Graces Cricket Club, England’s only other inclusive squad.

The players were donated commemorative caps and posed for a group photo, while the spectators enjoyed a picnic and chilled drinks on a balmy afternoon.

“It’s more than just a game – it’s a statement,” Graces captain Stuart Anthony, 43, told AFP.

“If you like cricket, there’s a place for you. It doesn’t matter if you’re different – we have a home.”

Unicorns skipper Lachlan Smith, 45, added: “It’s a celebration of inclusion, showing that LGBTQ people can have a place in cricket.

“There are a lot of LGBTQ players who are not in their clubs and wanted to play with us because it appeals to them.”

– Safe space –

Smith initially asked Graces for advice on creating an inclusive team and both realized it would be a historic opportunity to play against each other.

The governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and county team Warwickshire have backed them as coronavirus restrictions have been eased, allowing the match to go ahead.

Australian-born Smith grew up playing cricket, but later questioned its compatibility with his sexual orientation.

After a 15-year absence, it took him two years to come out at his current club, while finding an LGBTQ team in 2009 rekindled Anthony’s love of cricket after becoming disenchanted.

“You won’t be pilloried forever and feel bad. It will help people on that journey through this sport that we share and love,” Anthony said.

“There is room for everyone to be themselves. That safe space is great – we learn from it and share along the way.”

Story continues

– ‘A long way to go’ –

In recent years, the ECB has supported the LGBTQ community through its Rainbow Laces and Rainbow Stumps campaigns.

Yet few professional cricketers have come out and other sports such as football and rugby have arguably done more to promote LGBTQ visibility.

Graces became England’s first LGBTQ+ team in 1996, but it took 25 years for a second to come to the wicket and arrange Sunday’s match at the Weoley Hill Cricket Club.

Smith thinks a lack of role models and the costs involved in cricket explain the slowdown and suggests that recreational-level inclusiveness charters could solve the problem.

“There should be room for more inclusive clubs. It shouldn’t have taken 25 years,” he said.

“I don’t think cricket has taken the whole idea of ​​inclusivity around sexuality seriously until the last three to five years – we shouldn’t be complacent.”

Anthony believes cricket has “a long way to go” to become more inclusive, but thinks a younger generation of LGBTQ+ players will be more accepting.

– Sports for everyone –

National LGBT charity Stonewall welcomed the ECB’s support for inclusion, but stressed that a broader stance is needed to achieve equality.

Program Director Liz Ward said: “Initiatives like this game bring us closer to the day when everyone from players to fans can be themselves on and off the pitch.

“Tackling anti-LGBT+ attitudes and behaviors cannot and should not rest on the shoulders of LGBT+ athletes alone.”

England Test captain Joe Root received praise after telling West Indian bowler Shannon Gabriel that “there’s nothing wrong with being gay”, following Gabriel’s alleged homophobic comments during a match in 2019.

“The more players, fans, clubs and organizations stand up for equality, the faster we fight discrimination and make sport everyone’s game,” added Ward.

ECB chief Tom Harrison praised the efforts of both teams as English cricket tries to become more accessible.

“I’m very excited about the game of cricket coming together to break down barriers and become more inclusive,” he said.

imm/phz/csp/bp