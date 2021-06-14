Clemson Football’s ‘Humble Killer’ Picked From Heart of Texas | Clemson





CLEMSON The track reveals things about competitors. Andrew Mukuba, for example, found himself racing against himself one afternoon in Austin, Texas, after leaving the other high school runners in the dust. But he sprinted hard through the 100m finish anyway. “You could tell he had the desire, and he ran with a purpose,” said Lyndon B. Johnson High School football coach Jahmal Fenner. “You could tell he understood this was about competition.” Mukuba brought the same competitive fire to Clemson, where he impressed at his first football camp in the spring before going down with an arm injury. The freshmen could very well contribute in 2021. “He had an excellent spring,” said defensive coordinator Brent Venables. “We are very happy when you have such a surprise, so to speak, where it might exceed your expectations, or what you had hoped for. That just brings more depth.” Mukuba transferred to LBJ High after his freshman year, meaning he was mandated to serve out the entire second season. During that time, he developed a deeper relationship with Fenner, training in the coach’s home gym on weekends. The following summer, he went to a Texas camp and impressed enough to get an offer from Arizona without even playing 15 minutes of football. As recruiters flocked to LBJ to scout Latrell McCutchin, now an Oklahoma cornerback, Mukuba continued to draw attention. Fenner will never forget Mukuba’s first high school game. He was a junior and the stands at LBJ were flooded with fans eager to see if the hype was real. Early in the game, Mukuba jumped three feet off the ground and aimed the ball high for an interception. The next set, on offense, he caught a hitch and took it 97 yards for a touchdown. He finished the game with three TDs. “That was his breakout,” Fenner said with a chuckle. Mukuba won his district’s Newcomer of the Year award that season, with 80 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also had 32 receptions for 635 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. Mukuba, a four-star recruit, chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Texas, and others. “Andrew Mukuba is an incredible athlete that we bring straight from the heart of Texas,” safety coach Mickey Conn said on National Autograph Day. “This kid hits like a linebacker, but he’s fast like a corner and changes direction like a corner and plays man-to-hand like a corner.” Conn and Fenner both raved about Mukuba’s ball skills, and Fenner believes the next-level freshman could play wide receiver. However, the Tigers are full on wideout, with senior Justyn Ross and juniors Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson leading a talented room. Mukuba will be called up in 2021 to provide depth for a defense that must prove the team’s 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal Sugar Bowl was a fluke. Fenner said Mukuba’s arm is about 85 percent, smashing safety through physical therapy with hopes of being ready for fall camp. Whatever happens, Fenner is confident that Mukuba will approach things with the same intensity he saw on the track all those years ago. “He’s the humble killer,” Fenner said.

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.







