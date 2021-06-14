Northern Michigan hires USHL assistant coach Peruzzi for same role at Wildcats | College Hockey





Northern Michigan has announced that Nick Peruzzi has been named a new assistant coach for the Wildcats. We are very excited to add Nick to our coaching staff, NMU coach Grant Potulny said in a statement. Throughout the interview process, Nick showed his knowledge and passion for the game. His energy, preparation and work ethic stood out while he was on campus. Nick is from Michigan and comes from a family of coaches who are well versed in the rich history of NMU hockey. His connections to the area would serve us well in recruiting future Wildcats from our home state. Peruzzi has served as the associate head coach of the USHLs Lincoln Stars for the past year and a half. I am very excited to join the Northern Michigan University family and the Wildcats staff, and I thank Grant Potulny, Byron Pool and the rest of the hockey staff for providing me with this opportunity, Peruzzi said. I want to make a positive contribution to the program by making our players better, and I am proud to be part of a college hockey program with a long history of success, player development and tradition. I hope to use my previous coaching experience in the USHL, NAHL and AAA to build on the great program already established by Grant, Byron and the rest of the Northern Michigan hockey staff and University. Prior to his time in Lincoln, Peruzzi was an assistant coach and director of scouting for the USHLs Youngstown Phantoms from 2017 to 2020. Peruzzi also had stints as a coach with the NAHLs Aston Rebels, Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16/U18 AAA teams, and was a scout for the USHLs Fargo Force. In addition to his experience at the junior hockey level, Peruzzi has been a skills and development coach for TPH & Pro Impact, based in Detroit, since 2016. During the interview process, I was really impressed with the vision Grant set out for the NMU hockey program, Peruzzi said. It supports the university’s mission and vision reflected in the innovation, investments and renovations that are taking place around the campus and in particular within the hockey program. It will bring great benefits to our current and future student-athletes. In addition, the Marquette community is the largest. There are not many places that compare in terms of the quality of people, support, way of life and breathtaking scenery. I am very grateful to be a part of it.

