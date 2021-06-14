Golden Slam on the table for Djokovic in 2021, says coach Marian Vajda





Through Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Wednesday 19 May 2021 Novak Djokovic, the unstoppable force that found its way past Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros before claiming his 19th major title on Sunday is still in the running for the Slam calendar. On Sunday, his old coach Marian Vajda says the world-beating Serb is in good shape to go after him. “Although Novak is healthy, and he is healthy now, he is in excellent shape, I think he has the potential to win the Grand Slam this year. I’m pretty sure,” said Vajda. Asked to elaborate, Vajda added that Djokovic’s goal is to win every major event he plays. Never mind it’s been a busy year and Wimbledon is just two weeks away, with the Olympics not long after, sandwiched between the championships and the US Open. Thank you #Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/9sec67ivN0 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 13, 2021 “Obviously, his goal and our goal is to win the Olympics and then win the Grand Slam,” Vajda said. “That would definitely be the pinnacle of this year. But it is still far from us. We still need to focus on the next one. But overall he is ready for this year. His priority is really Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. I think that says it all. His schedule is that we practice and prepare for those tournaments. Djokovic, who is now just one major title behind both Federer and Nadal, says he will continue to work to catch them. He never thought it was out of the question, he said. “I never thought it would be a mission impossible to reach the Grand Slams from these guys,” he said. “I mean, I’m not there, but it’s one less. But they still play. They obviously play great, especially Rafa with his level. “We all still have chances at Wimbledon, all the other slams. You have four slams a year, so we’re all competing for this great achievement and great trophies. I keep going. I keep chasing. At the same time, I keep paving my own path, my own authentic path. We all have our own journeys, and that’s all.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos