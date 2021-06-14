Red-hot Rays take on the league’s second-best team

ST. PETERSBURG After Sunday afternoon’s 7-1 win against the Orioles at Tropicana Field, the Rays held the baseball best record.

Monday-evening in Chicago, the Rays (42-24) will open a three-game series against the White Sox (41-24), who have the second-best baseball record.

They are a talented team, said Rays manager Kevin Cash. You saw it coming the last few seasons. We saw the youth they had and the prospects rise. Now those guys have evolved and are playing well. It should be a fun series.

The Rays have not faced the White Sox at Tropicana Field since July 21, 2019, winning a three-game series in Chicago earlier that season. In fact, the Rays have won five of their last six road games against the White Sox.

The White Sox are now managed by Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 76, the Tampa native who returned to the dugout after retiring from the Cardinals, where he won his third World Series championship in 2011.

It’s going to be a good series for sure, said Ray’s right-hander Tyler Glasnow, starting Monday night. It’s always fun to play teams on a role. Obviously we are (on a roll).

Glasnow praises defense

You can count Glasnow among the Rays pitchers who appreciate the defensive play of the teams. The Rays, who have the best field percentage in baseball, consistently show their run-saving skills in the infield and outfield.

If you’re behind in the count, you know that if you give up the contact, there’s a good chance it’s going to be a zero, Glasnow said. It’s a great feeling. The speed (with which they don’t make mistakes) is very impressive. We have incredible athletes and our front office puts a lot of emphasis on defense. It’s very important and it shows (in the Rays approach).

Walls are solid

Taylor Walls steals second base in the third inning on Sunday against the Orioles. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

Rays rookie shortstop Taylor Walls (3-for-4) tied his career on hits and batted in the go-ahead runs in the fourth inning.

That’s what he’s been doing since he got here, Cash said. He played very, very good baseball on both sides of the ball. He does many things to help you win. Today it was with the bat. Every day it is with the glove.

Miscellaneous

First baseman Ji-Man Choi, on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, is on road trip and could be activated Monday. With the Red Sox losing on Sunday, the Rays have a three-game lead in the AL East. It was the Rays seventh sweep this season. The franchise record for one season for sweeps is 12. The Rays are 6-0 against the Orioles this season, surpassing them 48-21. Rays’ bullpen lowered his AL-best ERA to 3.05, including a 1.59 ERA in 17 games since May 25. Left-handed Josh Fleming recorded his 11th career win in his 18th appearance, passing Rolando Arroyo (10) for the franchises that took the most wins through 18 appearances. Randy Arozarena hit the Rays’ third grand slam this season, along with Francisco Mejia and Joey Wendle, who slam May against the Blue Jays three days apart in Dunedin.

