Sports
Football quickly loses perspective after Eriksen collapse
After what we saw in Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon, it was hard to imagine anyone ever getting excited about a football-related issue again, especially if they promised heaven they would pick perspective afterward as long as Christian Eriksen kept going.
He seems, thankfully, to be doing just that, so normal service will resume on Sunday, football fans displaying their extraordinary powers of perspective-losing resilience. Like, say, the people who got really annoyed with the work of a certain BBC co-commentator during the England v Croatia game.
As one Arsenal fan put it on the tweet machine, if I washed up on a desert island with a can of corned beef and Jermaine Jenas, I’d eat Jermaine Jenas and talk to the can of corned beef.
Worrying about Jenas, it must be said, was far from anyone’s mind on Saturday during those heartbreaking moments when a whole host of very wonderful people competed to save Eriksen’s life.
From a broadcaster’s point of view, insignificant as that aspect of it may be, there were a series of decisions made during all of this that were so crude that they are still truly impossible to comprehend. No more than that grotesque moment when the presenter thought it was a good idea to zoom in on Eriksen’s distraught wife as she was comforted by his teammates Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel on the side of the pitch.
And that time the camera tried to get a look at the stricken Eriksen through the legs of the teammates who tried to form a shield around him.
Decision making in such a harrowing time can’t be easy, but what on earth were they thinking?
Coverage
And both RT and the BBC kept this coverage going, when they should have turned off the switch and returned to their studios the moment the seriousness of Eriksen’s condition became apparent.
Stephen Alkin and Lisa Fallon on RT and Jonathan Pearce and Martin Keown on the BBC handled it admirably, but none of them should ever have been in that position.
Our apologies to anyone upset by the broadcast footage, Gary Lineker said. The stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as host broadcaster and once the match was suspended we took our coverage off the air as soon as possible. Geez, not fast enough, Gaz.
But the BBC was fortunate to employ Cesc Fabregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards for the match, all of whom reacted emotionally and sensitively to what they had seen. I actually just got on my phone, I messaged my mom and said I love her. I think it’s a reminder of how quickly life can change. Just like that, Scott said.
One thing you must have is hope, Richards said, reminding us of Fabrice Muamba, we can’t make assumptions, all we can do is pray.
Soon after, prayers were answered, Eriksen was alive and recovering. And the tender souls of UEFA informed the two teams to resume the match at 12 noon that evening or the following day. What options were given to the players? Richie Sadlier wondered on RT on Sunday. Was it an ultimatum? The unfortunate thing was that Denmark did not refuse to play, at which point UEFA, Richie suggested, would have punished them for disrupting their schedule. At that time, you would have liked to see the soccer planets raining down on the governing body.
It doesn’t matter, the game is finished. The result? Who cares?
Sunday, and football made us happy again, the culmination of 37-year-old Goran Pandev’s Tardelli-esque celebration of North Macedonia’s first-ever goal in a major tournament.
Taking the microphone
Before that, England won their first ever Euro opening game in all of history, thanks in large part to the appearance of one Kalvin Phillips and the gods in charge here, yet another English player, with his Irish mother who should be a boy in green .
The Yorkshire Pirlo, they call him, the big smiley face on him when he spoke to the BBC’s Kelly Somers after the game almost made you happy for him and forgiving about his choice of loyalty.
But it’s also a good thing Kyle Walker has no Irish roots, Kenny Cunningham’s despair at his display is both relentless and a hoot, to the point that when George Hamilton tried to credit him for something, Kenny fell silent for a moment. To: I get nervous every time he’s at the ball, George, to be honest.
Liam Brady, meanwhile, asked serious questions about Harry Kanes’ world-class, no, really, while later that day he took home the Most Fair Award for admitting he knew nothing about Austria. But I heard to watch out for Sabitzer [with just the 50 caps].
Then Sabitzers pass shredded North Macedonia for Austria’s first goal.
We have bounced back. We can tear up experts for not doing homework, choosing to devour them as if they were corned beef, as if it mattered more than life itself.
