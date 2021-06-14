Kids on the Block Hosts 4th Annual Points for Puppets Tennis Tournament





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Over the weekend, several participated in the Kentucky Kids on the Blocks Fourth Annual Points for Puppets Tennis Tournament that took place at South Warren and Greenwood High Schools. We were very excited to host this tournament, and were also very grateful to the tournament sponsors, South Central Bank and Foundation Solutions Group, said Regina Pedigo of Kids on the Block. The organization provides educational shows for children through puppetry. The puppeteers travel across the state, performing in schools, boys’ and girls’ clubs, and other community centers. The core message in any program is to teach children acceptance of differences in themselves and in others. Kids on the Block also partnered with South Warren High School Tennis, who also benefited from the event this year. The nonprofit celebrated its largest-ever turnout for the event. We had almost 200 registrations this year, so this was a great turnout. I think everyone is ready to bounce back after being incarcerated with COVID, Pedigo explained. After the matches, trophies were awarded to various winners. Pedigo said it means a lot to see the community come together to support the children who benefit from Kids on the Block. People just don’t understand, when they look from the outside in, they think puppets. It’s just fun stuff, Pedigo explained. When people finally realize how instructive they are, that children listen, and they respond to the dolls, where they don’t listen and respond to an adult. It just means so much to us. Kids on the block also has a garden tour event and the annual Scottys Pound the Pavement Fun Run. You can find more information on their website. Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

