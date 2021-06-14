Hard Harvard Women’s Coach Stone Wins USA Hockeys 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award | College Hockey





Longtime Harvard hockey coach Katey Stone has been named the recipient of the USA Hockeys 2021 Distinguished Achievement Award. The Watertown, Conn. native has had a storied career at Harvard, a tenure that began with the 1994-95 season. The 2021-22 season marks her 27th at the helm of the program. Stone has led the Crimson to 494 all-time wins and counting. Her teams have advanced to the NCAA tournament eleven times, including six appearances in the Frozen Four and four NCAA title games, captured the AWCHA national championship, won seven regular-season ECAC titles, earned six ECAC tournament championships, and won eight Ivy League titles and 11 Beanpot championships. In addition, she has coached 24 All-America rosters, six Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winners and 13 Olympians. Stone has also played an important role in the overall management of the sport, serving as a member of the NCAA Womens Ice Hockey Committee, NCAA Rules Committee, Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Selection Committee, and as president of the American Womens Hockey Coaches Association during her career. On the international stage, Stone reached the highest level of the sport as the head coach of the 2014 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team. As the first ever female head coach of a U.S. Olympic hockey team, she led Team USA to a silver medal. Stone also served as the head coach of three U.S. women’s national teams, leading the U.S. to gold twice in the IIHF Women’s World Championship (2013, 2012) and once to silver (2011). She also coached Team USA in five Four Nations Cups, where the USA captured three championships. Additionally, Stone led the first-ever U.S. Under-18 U.S. National Team to gold at the IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Championship in 2008. A 1989 graduate of New Hampshire, Stone was a team captain and four-year letter winner in both hockey and lacrosse for the Wildcats. She helped the hockey team win ECAC championships in 1986 and 1987 and earned All-ECAC honors. Additionally, Stone was a two-time All-America roster in lacrosse and helped UNH to the 1985 NCAA Championship. A three-time ECAC Coach of the Year (2008, 2005, 1999) and AHCA Womens Coach of the Year (1999), Stone was inducted into the New Hampshire Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014, a year in which she also received the NCAA. Silver Jubilee Award. In 2020, Stone was honored by the Harvard Club of Boston as one of Boston’s most influential women. Prior to joining Harvard, Stone was an assistant athletic director and coach at Tabor Academy and also had coaching stints at Northfield Mount Hermon and Phillips Exeter Academy. Created in 1991, the USA Hockey Distinguished Achievement Award is presented annually to an American citizen who has made hockey his or her profession and who has made an outstanding contribution, on or off the ice, to the sport of America.

