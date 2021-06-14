Sports
Medina, Gawilan banner PH for Games roster
Paralympic bronze medalist Josephine Medina of table tennis and Asian Para Games three-time gold medalist Ernie Gawilan of swimming will headline a projected cast of 10 Filipino athletes who will mix it up to earn medals at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.
Gawilan, the first Filipino to take gold at the Asian Para Games, is currently in Berlin, Germany, eagerly awaiting the World Para Swimming World Series on June 17-20, where his classification will be finalized.
This will be a good setup for the Paralympic Games. I will also compete with the best para swimmers in the world, said Gawilan in Filipino, who took home two silver medals in addition to the three gold medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games.
Taekwondo-jin Allain Ganapin has already received a two-part invitation to see action, while Medina, who saved Team Philippines’ campaign with bronze at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, patiently awaits an announcement before her official qualification.
I’m in good shape. From now on, I just pray that I can make the final roster for the Paralympics, Medina said.
Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan is also anticipating his formal participation after achieving the high standard of performance in the 400m at the Para Athletics Grand Prix last month in Nottwill, Switzerland.
We are just waiting for an official announcement regarding their qualifications. As for Ernie (Gawilan), we will know his classification in Berlin, said Michael Barredo, chairman of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, the new vice chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee.
A tanker with underdeveloped extremities, Davao City-based Gawilan was classified as S7 in the freestyle and backstroke events at the Asian Para Games.
The International Paralympic Committee identified 10 different sports classes for athletes with physical disabilities. The lower the number, the more severe the activity restriction. INQ
