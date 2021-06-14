NC St, Tennessee Locks CWS Bids; No. 1 seed Arkansas out

North Carolina State and Tennessee closed a spot in the College World Series on Sunday, with the Wolfpack knocking out No. 1 national seed Arkansas.

Two days after losing the NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State defeated the Razorbacks 3-2 in the decisive Game 3.

Tennessee completed a two-game sweep of LSU with a 15-6 win. Virginia defeated Dallas Baptist 4-0 and Notre Dame defeated Mississippi State 9-1 to force the deciding third games Monday.

No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Stanford were the first teams to claim places in the CWS, finishing super regional sweeps on Saturday.

This marks the 21st consecutive NCAA tournament that the No. 1 seed will not win the national title. It is the eighth time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 that the top league has failed to make it to the CWS.

Arkansas (51-13) was the consensus No. 1 team in the polls for most of the season, and it hadn’t lost a best-of-three series since May 2019.

But NC State (35-18), which lost 21-2 on Friday, held back the Razorbacks’ powerful attack as they won two straight games by one point in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Two pitchers held the Hogs to four hits in a 6-5 win on Saturday, and three pitchers combined to narrow them down to four hits again on Sunday.

Torres homered in all three games for the Wolfpack, which opened 1-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 4-9 overall. They made it to the finals of the ACC tournament and were a No. 2 regional seed in Ruston, Louisiana, winning three games by a combined 30-11.

They are a really good group of players and committed to each other, said coach Elliott Avent. They’ve been together and have been living together for four years now, and when you live together, go to class together, study together, and do all the social stuff, you bond.

They believed early on when we were 1-8 that we could rebound, and they persisted.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn made a surprise move when he gave Kopps his first start of the season on Sunday. Kopps had been on long, medium and short relays for the Hogs this season and had not allowed a run in 15 1/3 innings in regionals and super regionals.

Kopps gave up Jonny Butler’s home run on two runs and six other hits before giving up Torres’ homer in the ninth inning with his 118th pitch. Kopps threw 324 pitches in 23 1/3 innings over five appearances in 10 days.

Number 3 national seed Tennessee (50-16) is going to the CWS for the first time since 2005. Tony Vitello has built a strong bond with fans since he was hired four years ago, and the level of excitement surrounding his program is unprecedented. Fans who weren’t among the 4,400 at Lindsay Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend were invited to a viewing party outside the fence.

I wanted to get this thing to make people proud, Vitello said. The crowd here and the people on the street speak volumes about where it is.

After hitting no homeruns in Saturday’s 4-2 win, Tennessee continued its end-of-season power surge. Jake Rucker went deep twice, and the Vols tied their highest season with six home runs, bringing their NCAA Tournament total to 16 in five games.

Virginia’s Griff McGarry struckout 10 batters in seven innings and combined with Brandon Neeck and Kyle Whitten for the four-hit shutout in Columbia, South Carolina. The Cavaliers (34-25) scored all their runs in the eighth inning against the Patriots (41-17), with Zack Gelof leading off with a homer and Alex Tappen hitting a three-run homer.

David LaManna’s three-run homer in the fourth inning broke the game open for Notre Dame (34-12). Aidan Tyrell held host Mississippi State (44-16) to one run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

