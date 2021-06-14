Mizzou Football Recruiting: Drinkwitz Overturns 4-Star LSU CB Commitment





I am pleased to inform you all that Eli Drinkwitz is once again sitting on a large stove. And the future secondary Tiger is reaping the benefits. Just one day after announcing that Akayleb Evans will be moving to Missouri (and just hours before the highly anticipated announcement of his former, perhaps future teammate Allie Green IV), Eli Drinkwitz sent out the bat signal… but this time for the class of 2022. After a while, it was revealed who Drinkwitz had been hinting at. Scott was visiting Columbia this weekend and had already announced his commitment to LSU. But it seems a weekend with Drink was enough to secure the flip. Maybe Drinkwitz showed him highlights from last season? Maybe he’s taking directions from Cuonzo Martin? Who will say? Either way, it’s another big addition to the 2022 class, one that already includes the blue-chip security Isaac Thompson. Mizzous secondary in the coming years will become a force. Hometown: Conroe, Texas High School: Conroe Position: CB Ht/Wt: 62, 170 Rivals Ranking: 5.8, 4-star 247Composite position: 0.8891, 3-star Total Offers Announced: Six Offers to note: LSU, Auburn, Houston, Texas Tech Nate and BK have been talking a lot about measurable things on Before the Box Score lately, and Marcus Scott should provide more fodder for conversations. It’s still quite light at 170 pounds, but its 62 frame has plenty of room to go and helps it excel when it needs to get airborne. He is quite smooth all around and has some flare when he needs it in the open field. Best of all, though, he seems like a strong jumper and isn’t afraid to get physical with his receivers. He probably still needs some technical work, but long, athletic angles don’t necessarily grow on trees. You scoop them up and train them as they pass by. Scott, from Conroe, Texas, is visiting Missouri this weekend. He first committed to LSU in January. no. 32 CB of the country for the 2022 class. Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 13, 2021 Four-star cornerback Marcus Scott II changes his commitment from LSU to Mizzou after visiting Columbia this weekend. The Conroe, Texas native is rated the No. 36 CB in the class of 2022 by the 247Sports composite. https://t.co/18dJK8h7hY Eric Blum (@ByEricBlum) June 13, 2021 Mizzou 2022 Commitment List Pos Recruit Name residence Commitment Date Rival rate Rival Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank ht wt Pos Recruit Name residence Commitment Date Rival rate Rival Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank ht wt TO Max Whisner Lee’s Summit, MO 21-9-2020 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8628 6’6 240 s Isaac Thompson St. Louis, MO 4-12-2020 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9371 6’2 190 ATH JaMarion Wayne Ballwin, MO 18-12-2020 3 stars 5.7 4 stars 0.8945 6’3 180 WR Mekhi Miller Overland Park, KS 20-1-2020 3 stars 5.7 3 stars 0.8688 6’1 170 QB Sam Horn Suwanee, GA 28-2-2021 4 stars 5.9 4 stars 0.9639 6’3 180 OL Armand Membou Lee’s Summit, MO 27-3-2021 3 stars 5.7 3 stars 0.8638 6’4 275 OL Tristan Wilson Lebanon, MO 14-4-2021 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8577 6’5 295 DT Marquis Gracial St. Charles, MO 14-5-2021 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9252 6’4 280 CB Marcus Scott III Conroe, Texas 13-6-2021 4 stars 5.80 3 stars 0.8891 6’2 170 5.73 0.8959







