Sports
New Jersey Devils GM attends Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tryout camp…as a dad
Tom Fitzgerald supports his son, Brendan, in his bid to make it to the USHL
Tom Fitzgerald (Photo Courtesy of New Jersey Devils)
CEDAR RAPIDS He wasn’t here this weekend as one national hockey league general manager, young talent scouting.
Tom Fitzgerald attended Cedar Rapids Rough Riders test camp at the ImOn Ice Arena in a more important role and with a more important title. More important.
I’m a father, Fitzgerald said.
The New Jersey Devils GM traveled to town with his son, Brendan, who seems to have impressed enough to at least be part of the 2021-22 Riders now. Brendan Fitzgerald is an 18-year-old defenseman who played prep school hockey in Massachusetts last season.
a university of New Hampshire commit and former design choice of the USHLso Chicago SteelBrendan was among a group of participants in the Sunday Top 40 game who met with RoughRiders Coach/General Manager Mark Carlson and his staff on Sunday afternoon, which is always a good sign that you’ve made it this far.
I just wanted to spend some quality time with Brendan that you (normally) don’t get, said Tom Fitzgerald. I live in New Jersey and he is in Boston. This was a great weekend. Although it started terribly.
Fitzgerald said he and his son had a canceled flight on their trip west, with their luggage initially not showing up at Cedar Rapids. Brendan had broken his hockey sticks in transit, leaving them looking for replacements.
I just felt sorry for him, Fitzgerald said. We figured it out, we solved it, gave him some sticks. He started the weekend well, I thought he looked very comfortable and confident, not really knowing what to expect. I really liked the pace Mark did a really good job of making everyone feel welcome and comfortable.
It’s a tough competition, something Eastern kids aren’t exposed to because of geography. But he is looking forward to it. Like us.
Fitzgerald and his wife have three other sons, two of whom play professionally. Ryan was drafted by the Boston Bruins and played for Lehigh Valley of the last season American Hockey League, an affiliate of Philadelphia Flyers.
Casey Fitzgerald is a roster of Buffalo Sabers who just finished his second full season in the AHL with Rochester. Neither played in the USHL, so this was Tom’s first foray into a team trial camp.
Tom Fitzgerald played three shy of 1,100 games in the NHL over parts of 19 seasons, with the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins.
His front office positions included Director of Player Development and Assistant General Manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went from assistant GM to interim GM of the Devils in January 2020.
I looked around the walls of the arena at all the photos of former players, and it was like oh, I didn’t know he played here, Fitzgerald said. There have been some really good hockey players who have come through here.
You see a lot of good hockey players come out of the USHL. It’s a longer path, it’s not like the Canadian Hockey League where you get two years and then make a decision about having a kid. Colleges get players who are ready. This is important.
The three-day trial camp consisted of 119 candidates. Only two have ever played for the RoughRiders, goalkeepers Nikolas Simo and Andrew Pichora.
That’s a sign that Coach/General Manager Carlson is starting from scratch when building a team. The RoughRiders sat out the 2020-21 USHL season due to severe damage to the ice arena from last August’s derecho, with players going elsewhere via a scatter draw.
Cedar Rapids retained the rights to players who could return to the USHL, but that is expected to be a handful at best. There are multiple league deadlines during the summer in which teams must be on a certain number of players on their roster, leading to the late summer/early fall preseason camp.
The RoughRiders will play their first two regular season games in Pittsburgh in late September, just like any USHL team. The home opener is on October 16 against the Des Moines Buccaneers.
Comments: (319)-398-8258, [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]