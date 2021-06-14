New Jersey Devils GM attends Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tryout camp...as a dad

Tom Fitzgerald supports his son, Brendan, in his bid to make it to the USHL

Tom Fitzgerald (Photo Courtesy of New Jersey Devils)

CEDAR RAPIDS He wasn’t here this weekend as one national hockey league general manager, young talent scouting.

Tom Fitzgerald attended Cedar Rapids Rough Riders test camp at the ImOn Ice Arena in a more important role and with a more important title. More important.

I’m a father, Fitzgerald said.

The New Jersey Devils GM traveled to town with his son, Brendan, who seems to have impressed enough to at least be part of the 2021-22 Riders now. Brendan Fitzgerald is an 18-year-old defenseman who played prep school hockey in Massachusetts last season.

a university of New Hampshire commit and former design choice of the USHLso Chicago SteelBrendan was among a group of participants in the Sunday Top 40 game who met with RoughRiders Coach/General Manager Mark Carlson and his staff on Sunday afternoon, which is always a good sign that you’ve made it this far.

I just wanted to spend some quality time with Brendan that you (normally) don’t get, said Tom Fitzgerald. I live in New Jersey and he is in Boston. This was a great weekend. Although it started terribly.

Fitzgerald said he and his son had a canceled flight on their trip west, with their luggage initially not showing up at Cedar Rapids. Brendan had broken his hockey sticks in transit, leaving them looking for replacements.

I just felt sorry for him, Fitzgerald said. We figured it out, we solved it, gave him some sticks. He started the weekend well, I thought he looked very comfortable and confident, not really knowing what to expect. I really liked the pace Mark did a really good job of making everyone feel welcome and comfortable.

It’s a tough competition, something Eastern kids aren’t exposed to because of geography. But he is looking forward to it. Like us.

Fitzgerald and his wife have three other sons, two of whom play professionally. Ryan was drafted by the Boston Bruins and played for Lehigh Valley of the last season American Hockey League, an affiliate of Philadelphia Flyers.

Casey Fitzgerald is a roster of Buffalo Sabers who just finished his second full season in the AHL with Rochester. Neither played in the USHL, so this was Tom’s first foray into a team trial camp.

Tom Fitzgerald played three shy of 1,100 games in the NHL over parts of 19 seasons, with the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins.

His front office positions included Director of Player Development and Assistant General Manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went from assistant GM to interim GM of the Devils in January 2020.

I looked around the walls of the arena at all the photos of former players, and it was like oh, I didn’t know he played here, Fitzgerald said. There have been some really good hockey players who have come through here.

You see a lot of good hockey players come out of the USHL. It’s a longer path, it’s not like the Canadian Hockey League where you get two years and then make a decision about having a kid. Colleges get players who are ready. This is important.

The three-day trial camp consisted of 119 candidates. Only two have ever played for the RoughRiders, goalkeepers Nikolas Simo and Andrew Pichora.

That’s a sign that Coach/General Manager Carlson is starting from scratch when building a team. The RoughRiders sat out the 2020-21 USHL season due to severe damage to the ice arena from last August’s derecho, with players going elsewhere via a scatter draw.

Cedar Rapids retained the rights to players who could return to the USHL, but that is expected to be a handful at best. There are multiple league deadlines during the summer in which teams must be on a certain number of players on their roster, leading to the late summer/early fall preseason camp.

The RoughRiders will play their first two regular season games in Pittsburgh in late September, just like any USHL team. The home opener is on October 16 against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Comments: (319)-398-8258, [email protected]