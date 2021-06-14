cardinals vs. Cubs – Game Recap – June 13, 2021

CHICAGO — Zach Davies threw two-hit ball in the seventh inning to defeat Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have won five straight and 15 out of 20 to tie the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago maintained its success at Wrigley Field, where it won six in a row and nine out of ten.

These guys are playing at a high level,” said manager David Ross. “They play with a lot of confidence. I think the talent shows up every night. I think we find a way to win every night. It’s a good feeling to have a nice homestand and beat a division opponent.

The teams combined had only six hits, including four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the only RBI of the game.

St. Louis has dropped three straight and 11 of 13 to fall one game below .500 for the first time since April 23 at 32-33.

Davies (4-3) struckout six batters and walked two in 6 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive start.

The righthander retired the first 13 batters he faced before Tyler O’Neill singled off the glove of third baseman Patrick Wisdom. O’Neill tried a double when the ball rolled into foul territory, but Wisdom recovered and threw him out.

The Cardinals’ only threat against Davies came in the seventh. Dylan Carlson led off with a double, but Davies reacted by grounding sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Davies was pulled when O’Neill walked to put runners in first and second place.

Ryan Tepera came about to force out Yadier Molina for the final of the inning.

Tepera also worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel struckout three batters in the ninth, working around a walk with one out, for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Martinez (3-7) gave up two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings to drop his third consecutive start. It was a dramatic turnaround from his previous two starts when the righthander gave up a total of 15 runs in 4 2/3 innings, including 10 runs, while putting out only two outs on June 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was fantastic, he was great, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said of Martinez. Great passion, fast pace. The slider was filthy, the 4-seamer was solid. He was in control of what he was doing the whole time.

The Cubs scored twice in the third. Eric Sogard led off with a double, moved to third base on a groundout and scored when short stop Paul DeJong grounded out by Joc Pederson for a two out error. Two batters later, Pederson scored on a single by Rizzo.

GLOVE LOVE

Besides Martinez’s rebound, the most positive aspect of the game for the Cardinals was two spectacular plays on three by Arenado.

In the second, he slid to the right to catch a hot grounder that seemingly went down the line and threw a balanced hit to first base from foul territory to get Willson Contreras. In the fourth, he made a similar play against Wisdom, this time bouncing a perfect throw on one jump for the nil.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen session before the game and gave the reporters a thumbs up as he left the field. If there are no complications, Kim could start Tuesday night against Miami… VAN Justin Williams (neck stiffness) went 2 for 5 with an RBI and scored a run in two rehab appearances over the weekend for Triple-A Memphis. He is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Cubs: SS Javier Bez was scratched from the original lineup due to a sore right thumb. He missed three games in San Diego last week due to the same thumb and appeared to make matters worse on Saturday night after ducking into the stands when he tried to catch a foul ball. He was treated on Sunday. We don’t want this to stick around, Ross said.

NEXT ONE

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.03 ERA) opens Monday-evening of a three-game home series against Miami. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-1, 6.43) goes for the Marlins.

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA) throws the opener of a four-game road series against the Mets. LHP David Peterson (1-5, 6.32) starts for New York.