



A pharmaceutical company has renewed its sponsorship of a medical center for cricket clubs in the province, closing the deal by offering young players about sports science and medicine. Morningside Pharmaceuticals in Loughborough will keep its name as the medical center of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club. The medical center opened in 2016 to provide on-site treatment for players and visitors for injuries or other medical problems. It is also used to provide physical therapy to players. As the medical center has become more established, it has developed into a center for sports science and medicine, and the junior cricketers of the club academy are now invited to visit the main areas of study and learn more. dr. Nik Kotecha OBE, Chairman and Founder of Morningside Pharmaceuticals, said: At Morningside, we were extremely proud to continue our support of Morningside Medical Center, which is developing into a valuable sports and education center. were passionate about promoting sport, healthy living and teamwork, as well as education, skills and helping young people in the world of work; that’s why this initiative fits so well with our company values. Developing sports science is an essential part of the clubs’ long-term plans and in particular we support their focus on how sport and physical activity promote good health, mental health, wellbeing and teamwork. It is my hope that the ongoing program to invite the young cricketers to the medical center to learn more about sports science and medicine will inspire them to consider a career in these fascinating educational disciplines. About 225 young cricketers will benefit from the programme, run by the clubs Academy of Cricket, by strength and conditioning coach Edd Riley-Gibson and physiotherapist Ryan Smith. Leicestershire County Cricket Club chief executive Sean Jarvis said: I would like to thank Morningside Pharmaceuticals for their continued sponsorship of the Morningside Medical Center which is a big part of our ambitions to engage the youth of our Academy in the education and community work taking place at the club. Working with the local community, especially young people, is also very important to us. Therefore, introducing them into the work of the medical centers is a crucial part of our ambitions to raise awareness of sports science and other sports and medical professions.

