the duo Sudi, Pergel prepares for a big throw





Tibor Clambar finished in 1988 in Seoul, Sella Batorvi and Christina Toth in 2000 in Sydney, and while it doesn’t promise easy, duo Adam Suzudi and Suzandra Bergil can continue in Tokyo.

The duo Sudi and Pergel prepare for a big pitch (Photo: Hdi Tumbsz)

advertisement Adam Saudi Boy: January 29, 1996

club: SPG Walter Wels (Austria)

Game style: Right Hand Offensive

International ranking: 115.

Best results: 7-time Hungarian champion (singles: 2017, 2019, 2020; doubles: 2018, 2020; mixed doubles: 2015, 2020), winner 16th place (2020), U21 Eb-3. (My husband: 2017), 2x Young Eb-1. (husband: 2013, 2014) They were largely evicted and officially received Tokyo’s share at the last minute. Do you feel comfortable?

Zandra man:“Actually, a few months ago we knew we were out as there haven’t been any races since April that could have changed the standings, we were just waiting for the IA to strengthen so it couldn’t have been. of taking a deep breath when you get such news from the beginning.

dm sudi:We can be 99% sure we can leave for Tokyo, so I’ve been quiet, but I still feel better that our quota is now official. Sandra Bergil Boy:1988. 24 Dec.

club:CTT Quimper (France)

Game style:Left-handed, attack

International ranking:76.

Best results:European Champion (Team: 2007), 3x Eb-3. (My Doubles: 2016, Team: 2011, 2019), Champions League -2. (2013), 16x Hungarian Champion (single: 2019; doubles: 2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018; mixed doubles: 2006, 2008, 2015, 2018, 2020; team: 2011, 2013, 2015, 2020), 3x 12th place winner (2009, 2012, 2014) – He did not start the national championship last week due to an injury. How does this affect the preparation?

P.Sz:“Fortunately it’s only a small problem, there was a problem with my accusation, but I don’t think it will affect anything.” I can train already, so hopefully I’ll be okay for the next European Championships and Olympics. The European Championships have also been postponed due to the epidemic. Are you almost ready for the Olympics?

ups.:“I don’t think it really provides an extra opportunity to practice the mixed pair directly. You can beat Europe in the round of 16

Sixteen mixed pairs only start in Tokyo, yet the palette is very diverse. Each continent is represented in the spirit of the Olympic idea, but as Australia, Africa and South America are less dominant in the sport, the duo coming from here need not pay particular attention. For other reasons, but for us, the best Asians, ie the Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese and Hong Kong, are not in direct competition, it is worth focusing on the midfield. In terms of points, namely the quarter-finalists Bestig, Palazova in Slovakia, Vigrel, Polkanova in Austria, Francesca in Germany, Solja in Germany and UNESCO in Romania, Szczc is arguably the biggest opponent of the Sudanese. None of them are unbeatable, but since they’re also preparing for Tokyo, whoever encounters them can expect the Sudies to have a big fight. “It’s like riding a bike, don’t forget that, do you?”

P.Sz:“We’ve played a lot, we have a routine, but sometimes it doesn’t hurt to train, especially when it comes to the Olympics. We haven’t played together in months, it would be necessary, but since Adam is training in Germany at certain stages of preparation, we have to. We seize every opportunity.

ups.:Yes, it will be before and after the European Championship when I train in Ochsenhausen, in my experience I have always been able to fit in well there. As for the mixed pair, we have the opportunity to prepare together in Budapest after the European Championship, but we have five days in Tokyo to finalize the start. – Recently, in 2000, we had a table tennis top scorer at the Sydney Olympics. Can Tokyo succeed again?

ups.:– We’ll be there. Although we had the last bet, the distinction is already based on the leaderboard, which means that in the field of 16 parties is 9-12. We were marked in one of the places, that is, to enter the eighth, the fifth and the eighth. We get a discount from those who are rated instead. From here, the Slovakian and Austrian duo not only look impregnable, but we also have a chance against the other doubles.

P.Sz:As always, a lot depends on the lottery, but since we have already won the Japanese pair of world champions, we can look at the start with enough confidence. We’re not out of the Slovaks yet and we haven’t played with the Austrians yet. I think we can look for something against them, but as Adam said, if fate brings it, we won’t be afraid. of the other two units. Hungarian duplex consciously built and functioning well

At the start of the qualifying period, the professional team that led the national team did a great job of making it worthwhile to be in the mixed doubles: this number has been neglected in recent decades, so a well-chosen duo can do a great job . Sudi’s husband, Pergel, is in fact the “invention” of this confession, and the results confirmed the choice of professionals from the very first moment. Several scalps were collected on the way to Tokyo and arguably the highest success of the 2019 South Korea World Tour, the Hungarian table tennis player rarely manages to take a 3:1 victory over the then world champion Josimura, Isikava. a hero. Sudi and Pergel are also excellent doubles – one with Nndor Ecseki and the other with Dra Madarsz – and they also have the classic right-handed and left-handed formation, meaning they have everything to become the top scorers in Tokyo by winning at least one important match .







