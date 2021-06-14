Novak Djokovic News | How Sachin Tendulkar Hailed Cricket Fraternity Novak Djokovic For Winning 2021 French Open Over Stefanos Tsitsipas

On Sunday at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic proved to the world why he is regarded as the greatest of all time when he came back after conceding the first two sets to take the 2021 French Open title. It was a competition for all ages as the top class was stretched to its limits. With the win, Djokovic took his 19th Major and second French Open title. Djokovic defeated an inspired Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after more than four hours of fighting. Also Read – Novak Djokovic’s Special Message to Fans After the 2021 French Open Final Victory vs Stefanos Tsitsipas | WATCH VIDEO

The win ensured that Djokovic was praised from all sides for his tremendous effort. Even the cricketers praised Djokovic who is quite popular all over the world.

Here's how the cricket fraternity reacted:

WHAT A FINAL!🤯 Nice comeback from Novak after some tough matches. He was physically strong, tactically smart and mentally strong…he won the final there. Great game from @steftsitsipas & I’m sure he will win a handful of Grand Slams in the coming years.#Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/XWFqMLXucK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 13, 2021

Many congratulations to Novak Djokovic on winning his 19th grand slam. To come back from behind and win like he did, he just showed the immense confidence and mental toughness. real champion #frenchopenfinal pic.twitter.com/rCcxIi1KvG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 13, 2021

Right after his win over the 22-year-old, Djokovic delivered a special message to his fans, especially from his home country of Serbia. “I would like to greet all the people in Serbia who have supported me and everyone who came to see us. They have been some unforgettable moments in my life and career for me. I will definitely remember these last 48 hours of my life,” the 19-time Grand Slam champion said in an interview on the track.