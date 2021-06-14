Big commitment arrives during public transport weekend in Anthony Jones

What was expected to be a very big weekend for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class is what happened for new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas received quite a few visitors this month for their second weekend during the official visiting season. The month of June was going to be a very busy time for this new Texas coaching staff, and this weekend looked like it was going to be the weekend that would receive the most critical batch of visitors.

Texas landed their first rated high school prospect of the visiting season this weekend in the form of the three-star Liberty (NV) athlete under the radar Anthony Jones. This 6-foot-5 and 245-pound is the first commit (outside of Williams Field long snapper Lance St. Louis) in over a month. The previous commit in the 2022 class was four-star Brophy College Prep defensive lineman Zac Swanson.

Jones’ pledge came thanks to his Twitter timeline on the night of June 12. His pledge came in the hours after the busiest day of the official visiting schedule this weekend. And it gave Sark and the Longhorns some real momentum heading into the second half of the visiting season this month.

Texas 2022 Football Recruiting Class Heads Up Again After 3-Star ATH Anthony Jones Lands

Hailing from Henderson, NV, this product really started to gain traction with the Longhorns after the hiring of new co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski. Jones preferred to land with head coach Jimmy Lake and the Washington Huskies before Sark and the Longhorns hired Kwiatkowski.

That connection seems to be what gained Jones’ dedication to Texas when it was all said and done.

This commitment from Jones came during his official visit to the Longhorns, specifically scheduled for June 11. Texas had one of three official visits to the books with Jones in the month of June. The other two were with the Miami Hurricanes (June 4) and Oregon Ducks (June 25).

But the official visit that Jones had planned with the Ducks has now become a little less important.

Texas is starting to add real multiplicity with the non-blue chip commits in their 2022 class. That can be something valuable along the way, as that tool can fill in the depth chart in unique ways later on.

Still, Jones is expected to play either at the tight end or past the front seven for the Longhorns moving forward. Kwiatkowski has long recruited Jones since his days on the Washington coaching staff. He probably knows well where to use Jones on the defensive side of the ball.

If Jones eventually plays for the Longhorns up front, that means about half of the commits in the 2022 class now fit that description. Just a few months ago, some question marks loomed over where the front seven in the 2022 class might go. Many of those question marks have now been answered by the trio of Sark, Kwiatkowski and fellow defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jeff Choate.

Jones ended up in Texas because of offers from nine other schools. Some of the other major schools on his offering sheet include Oregon, Miami, Washington, Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans.

Additionally, Jones is the nation’s number 567 2022 high school prospect, the 48th athlete and the number 11 prospect from Nevada (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 42 athlete and No. 10 Nevada prospect.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class is now ranked No. 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas now has 10 commits in their class for 2022, with Junipero Serra’s four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy as the highest-rated.