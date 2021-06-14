The Recorder – Bulletin Board: Greenfield Tennis Association to hold doubles tournament on June 19

The Greenfield Tennis Association (GTA) is sponsoring a special day for doubles tennis on June 19 to raise money.

All proceeds go towards the further maintenance of the clay courts in Greenfield. Men, women, juniors and seniors of all levels are welcome to participate in this fun, one-day event. You enter as a single person; your doubles partner is chosen at random and changes with each round during the event. The event will take place on the clay courts that the GTA is trying to preserve for the community of Beacon Field and Highland Park.

Please arrive at Beacon Field courts anytime before 9am for warm-up and registration (no pre-registration for this event). The team and track assignments start at 9:15 AM and the game starts at 9:30 AM. Please bring a new can of balls. The tournament will be concluded by the end of the morning.

If you can’t commit to the full event, no problem. Players can join in for a few rounds if you want, and leave when you need to go.

Entrance fees are $5 for GTA members, $10 for non-members. GTA memberships for 2021 are on sale at the time of registration. For more information, call Larry Klein 824-8129. Rain postponement will be announced via email at 8:00 AM on the day of the tournament.

Mac Sennett Two-Ball

Two teams shared low gross honors in the Blue Flight to top the field at the annual Mac Sennett Two-Ball at Greenfield Country Club over the weekend.

Partners Alec Meikle and Derek Hoy carded a Sunday 65, the same scores as Pete Alminas and Luke Karpiej on Saturday to take first place. Four teams finished in third place with rounds of 67.

Ryan Mulligan and Steve Giard had the low net in the Blue Flight with a 64, with four teams in second place at 65.

In the White Flight, Al Griffin and Dave Cronin were the low gross winners after firing a 67. Gus and Nelson Tereso were next at 68, followed by David Blanchette and Pat Grogan (69).

Low net winners were the teams of Gabe Mota/Jamie Covey and Jeff Castelhano/Pete Procko, who both posted a total of 61.

The women’s grossers were Teresa Varner and Terry Boyce, who shot 73. Chris Eugin and Boyce followed with a second place of 77, followed by Helen Wright and Lisa Riel (78) in third.

Net winners were Donna Woodcock and Susan OConnor (62), followed by Ann McHugh and Sue Luippold (63) and Michele Hazlett and Sue OConnor (64).

Secondary schools

FC Tech 8, Smith Academy 6 A four-run bottom of the third put the Franklin Tech softball team in the lead for good Saturday, as the Eagles gathered past Smith Academy for an impressive 8-6 win in an independent game in Turners Falls.

The Falcons led 5-4 on a top five run in the third inning, but the Eagles (13-2) answered quickly and never let go.

Kaitlin Trudeau had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and three runs scored from the clearing spot in the lineup. Lilly Ross also had three hits, while Kendra Campbell and Faith Smith had two hits each.

Techs Lauren Ross hit all seven innings, struckout nine and walked one.

youth softball

GGSL

Leah Potter’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the fifth propelled Pelletier Electric to a 16-15 win over Pipiones Sport Shop in a GGSL game Saturday at Murphy Park.

Emmy Nashand Ava Worden combined the pitching duties for Pelletier. Nash, Jaelyn Boliski, Emma Petersen (double), Cayleigh Aldrich and Worden all had two hits.

Pipione’s Grace Laurie struckout seven and batted in a double. Teammates Taylor Underwood, Hannah Unaitis, Jamilyn Sears and Sofia Ruggeri all had 2 hits.

Elsewhere, Rian Farrell had three hits, including a double-run double and three RBI’s, while Tilly Dulles had four hits and two RBI’s and Bristol Stevens had two hits and drove in a run to lift Gilmore & Farrell past Freedom Credit Union, 9-6 .

Freedoms Kamryn Beck, Charlie Lovett and Elsie Laprade all brought the bats with three hits and an RBI.

In action from Friday-evening, Gracie Lee-Goldstein and Savannah Brown collected six hits and three RBI’s each, while Azaria Stebbins also had three hits with four RBI’s in Gilmore & Farrell’s 19-4 win over Franklin First Credit Union.

Franklin Firsts Mila Phelps led her team offensive with four hits, while Samantha Ryder and Sammi Suhl each contributed three hits and an RBI.

youth baseball

GMLB

Ayjay Monserrate doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Fitzgerald Real Estate defeated Ruggeri Real Estate 10-9 in the opening round of GMLB Single A postseason on Sunday.

Ruggeri’s Quincy Audet had tied the score in the top of the sixth with a runscoring single.

Luciano Stoffolano had three hits, including a double, to lead Fitzgerald’s charge. Ian Degen and Andrew Quintana also had several hits for Fitzgerald’s.

Ruggeris Elias Tripp had a triple, Jack Collins had a multi-hit game and Emerson Maxam played an excellent defense.

In another post-season Single A-action on Sunday, Lundgren Honda gave up a leading single to Josh James in the top of the seventh inning to pass Pioneer Valley Tire 15-14.

Owen Castine accelerated Lundgren with four basehits, including a homerun and a double, while Wyatt Wilkins also had four basehits in the win. Anthony Bergstrom added three hits, including a double.

Pioneers Jackson Baker had five hits and Brock Puchalski registered four hits. Charlee Dillensneider and Blake White each had three hits.

In action from Friday, Eli Skinder crushed a grand slam and added a two-run home run to tie the game for Fitzgerald Real Estate in the top of the sixth, eventually forcing a 14-14 tie with Pioneer Valley Tire in a Single A-match .

Noah Stoffolano had three hits, Brady Suhl had two hits and Leo McDonald scored four hits for Fitzgeralds, while Preston Charboneau scored four runs and Jackson Baker and Jackson Puchalski each had four hits for Pioneer Valley.

Co-ed softball

Seth Aldrich had four hits, including two home runs, Nick Aldrich had three doubles and a single, Chris Arsenault had four hits, including a double to go along with three RBIs, and Jenn Senn had five hits when Common Ground Fitness defeated Hot L, 26 -13, in a Greenfield co-ed softball game on Friday.

Matt Weeden and Marcy Conway each had four hits for Hot L.

youth basketball

orange rec. Association

Basketball is back in Orange and two programs will start in July.

Directed by Helene Holmes, the 16th Annual Basketball Camp/Clinic, for area boys and girls entering grades 4 through 9, will be held at the Fisher Hill School Gymnasium in Orange for two one-week sessions (6- July 9 and July 12). 16).

Breakfast and lunch are served and participants receive a camp T-shirt. Only 40 players a week, with the ratio of one coach per four players. Individual instruction and skills, drills, matches, games and scrimmages round out the entire basketball day, starting at 8:30 AM with breakfast and ending at 2:00 PM

More info can be found on the Orange Recreation Association Facebook page or by calling 978-544-6377. The cost is $100 for week 1 (6-9) and $125 for week 2 (July 12-16). There is still room for more participants.

Also, the 3-on-3 basketball program, directed by Enver Softic, will run from July 19 to August 5 at Mahar RegionalSchool Gym in Orange for boys and girls in grades 3-12.

This modified competition promotes teamwork, sportsmanship and respect for each other, while remaining competitive and full of energy. league, including players in more than one league.

The daily game schedules start at 1:30 PM and end at 5:30 PM, with the level competitions played at approximately the same time every day, two to three times a week. The playoffs at the end of the season determine the division champions.

Registration for 3-on-3: Monday and Tuesday 19 and 20 July Grades 3-6, registration and skills review 1:30 PM-2:30 PM; Grades 7-12 are 2:45-3:45 AM with registration and skills those same days.

The cost is $30 for the first player, $25 for the first sibling with a maximum of $70 for a family contribution of three or more. Final details will be published once registrations are complete.