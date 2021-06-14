Blades’ ECHL season on the brink after losing to South Carolina Stingrays in Game 4

The Florida Everblades team looked completely different on Sunday night from the team that played Saturday night.

That’s not a good thing.

South Carolina benefited from winning Game 4 of their ECHL Playoff series4-2.

That forces a fifth and decisive game on Monday evening, again in the Hertz Arena.

Andrew Cherniwchan and Mark Cooper both had two goals for the Stingrays, who beat Everblades Jake Hildebrand to ECHLs Goaltender of the Year in the second period.

Alex Kile and Joe Pendenza had goals for the Blades.

Give them credit, said Everblades coach Brad Ralph. They took advantage of their opportunities and we didn’t make the most of our opportunities. Their goalkeeper (Hunter Shepard) deserves the credit, he made some great saves.

Striker Myles Powell added, I thought we had plenty of chances to score. It was not our evening to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

For most of the night, the Everblades were the antithesis to their dominant 5-1 win on Saturday.

From the first seconds when they missed a 2-for-0, the Blades were out.

South Carolina took advantage of Florida’s defensive errors to take a 3-0 lead in the first period.

The Blades still had chances to get back into the game, but missed two 5-on-3 man-advantages, a penalty and another breakaway.

We came out with three scoring opportunities in the first two minutes of the game, but their goalkeeper was great, Ralph said. We took a bit of an undisciplined penalty, but credit their man for selling it. They immediately scored on the power play and that started a tough battle.

We haven’t done well enough defensively and they have a lot of skilled and talented players. Defense is about being aware, communicating, identifying who is open and deciding how to defend those open players.

ECHL-PLAY-OFFS

Game 5

When: 19:30 Monday

True: Hertz Arena

TV: FloHockey.TV

Radio: 770AM, 101.5FM, 104.3FM

Online: https://espnswfl.com.

Powell thought the Blades were playing well, but had mental issues.

They seemed out of sync on passes, both in power play and getting the puck out of their zone. They got one shot at the net on a 5-on-3 score. Its epitome was when two Blades collided in the third period.

After the Everblades started with an opening flurry, South Carolina took a 1-0 lead on a rebound goal from Cherniwchan, just like in Game 3.

The Stingrays made it 2-0 when Cooper skated out, got Hildebrand to commit and shoved the puck past him.

It was 3-0 when Cherniwchan scored his second goal.

Finally, the Everblades got on the board after a scramble that resulted in Alex Kile scoring on a backhand with 11:40 left in the second period. Zach Berzolla and Michael Huntebrinker had the assists.

Less than a minute later, Michael Neville was knocked down from behind in a breakaway, forcing the umpires to take a penalty. However, he could not live up to his chance.

When South Carolina had an escape opportunity, it didn’t waste it. Cooper fired his shot past Hildebrand with 7:38 left in the second.

That prompted Ralph to turn to backup goalkeeper Devin Cooley.

Pendenza scored with 12:39 left, but that was it.

Florida hopes ECHL All-Star and top scorer John McCarron will return for Game 5. Ralph and Powell said he was feeling better. Hell is evaluated at the teams’ morning skates, Ralph said.

He’s a big part of our team with leadership, scoring and he’s doing so many things,” Powell said. He drives us. It’s what we were used to in the regular season when he’s in the lineup. He definitely provides more scoring for all three lines.

Powell is confident that his teammates will respond positively on Monday, citing their record at Hertz (26-7-3-2).

The boys are excited, he said. We know we can get them. We must be ready.

South Carolina 3 1 0 4

Florida 0 1 1 2

FIRST PERIOD: South Carolina, 3:19, Cherniwchan (Gottlieb, Weiss), p.; South Carolina, 12:02 PM, Cooper (DeSalvo, Ully); South Carolina, 13:31, Cherniwchan (Malatenta, Herbert).SECOND PERIOD: Florida, 8:20, Kile (Berzolla, Huntebrinker); South Carolina, 12:22, Cooper.THIRD PERIOD: Florida, 7:11 am, Incline (Leblanc, Roe).

SAVES: South Carolina, Shepard 29; Florida, Hildebrand 8, Cooley 14.SHOTS ON TARGET: South Carolina 9 7 10 26; Florida 9 13 9 31.SANCTIONS: South Carolina 5-10, Florida 2-4.